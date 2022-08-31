Electoral Offences Commission: Stakeholders rally behind INEC

PHILIP NYAM reports on opposition to the establishment of a National Electoral Offences Commission by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), despite overwhelming support by major political stakeholders

The House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, last week, held a public hearing on a bill for an Act to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission, 2022, with support from the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO).

The public hearing was attended by members of the committee, government agencies including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations and other election stakeholders. But to the surprise of many stakeholders, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stood firmly against the establishment of the Commission. While the House of Representatives, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office declared their support for the establishment of the body, the anti-graft agency rejected the proposal in its entirety.

EFCC’s position Speaking at the event, the chairman of EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the offences outlined in the bill fall within the purview of the police, Ministry of Justice, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Electoral Act, 2022 hence there was no need to set up a new body. His words: “A holistic review of the contents of the proposed bill shows that the offences contained therein in Part IV (Sections 13-32) largely constitute offences that have already been criminalised by extant laws such as the Electoral Act, 2022 (See Sections 114-129), The Penal and Criminal Codes, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Act, 2000; The Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act, 2004.

“lf is apposite to state that these offences are offences that the Nigerian Police, the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and even the Independent National Electoral Commission (in Section 145 of the Electoral Act, 2022) are empowered under our extant laws to investigate and prosecute.”

Bawa, who was represented by Assistant Commander of EFCC, Deborah Ademu-Eteh, submitted that “there is, therefore, no need for creating an agency solely for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting electoral offences most especially when our electoral process is seasonal in nature being that elections are held once in 4 years in the country. “Furthermore, it is our suggestion that the existing law enforcement agencies should be strengthened to achieve maximum output Instead of creating a new agency of investigation and prosecution of electoral offences in the light of the ongoing plan to implement the Oronsanye Committee’s proposal by the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Gbajabiamila’s remarks

While declaring open the public hearing, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said electoral offences are self-inflicted injury review of the nation’s past elections shows the need for the National Assembly to take necessary legislative steps to address identified challenges and plug the loopholes encountered with the conduct of elections.

He assured that the House of Representatives and the National Assembly will do everything to ensure the establishment of the National Electoral Offences Commission to take care of electoral violence, fraud and abuse of process. Represented by the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Gbajabiamila said: “It will be important for instance, for this Public Hearing to discuss some of the pending and unresolved issues on the increasing phenomenon of vote buying and disruption of elections through the use of violence by politicians and their supporters, apprehension and prosecution of electoral offenders, improvements to INEC’s electoral processes to enable it further build its capacity and prepare for the next general elections in 2023. “In truth, electoral crimes lead to low quality, corrupt and violent political leadership.

It helps election riggers and offenders take control of governments against the democratic will of the electorates. Civil disturbances and violence resulting from manipulated elections strain otherwise harmonious communal relationships with adverse effects on national cohesion, peace and security; because rigged elections throw up political schemes that are not conducive for businesses and the national economy.

Electoral offences are self-inflicted injuries to be avoided at all cost. “It is important to remind this august gathering that shortly after our inauguration as the 9th House of Representatives, a committee saddled with the responsibility of drafting the Legislative Agenda of the 9th Assembly was inaugurated.

Now, it may interest you to know that in the Legislative Agenda, which was unanimously adopted by the House, we committed to carrying out amendments to our Electoral Legal Framework and the establishment of laws related to electoral reform that will enhance the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

This public hearing is therefore organised in furtherance of this agenda “Therefore in my capacity as the speaker of the House of Representatives, the said priority of reforming our electoral laws became my major objective so that the determination of the Nigerian people to build on the gains of our democratic achievements for an effective and efficient Electoral Legal Framework for a free, fair and credible election will see the light of the day. “While we acknowledge that even our recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states signify a milestone in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, there is no doubt that a lot of work still needs to be done to take the country to the point where elections are devoid of the usual challenges of violence, fraud and abuse of process.

“A review of our past elections indicates the need for the National Assembly to take necessary legislative steps to address identified challenges and plug the loopholes encountered with the conduct of elections in this country. I note that some of the challenges may require Constitutional amendments and we are working through the House Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review to make the necessary alterations to the Constitution that will fix the legal problems.

“As a step in the legislative process, this public hearing should bring forth new ideas on how to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission and, by extension, provide the means for free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria. I wish to assure all Nigerians of the commitment of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly on the establishment of the National Electoral Offences Commission to take care of electoral violence, fraud and abuse of process.”

INEC’s support

In a goodwill message, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while supporting the bill called for the unbundling of INEC saying: “In addition to these responsibilities, the commission is required to prosecute electoral offenders. However, the commission’s incapacity to arrest offenders or conduct investigations that lead to the successful prosecution of especially the high-profile offenders led to the suggestion to unbundle the commission and assign some of its extensive responsibilities to other agencies as recommended by the Uwais and Nnamani committees.

“It is clear that the reform of our electoral process cannot be complete without effective sanctions on violators of our laws. At present, INEC is saddled with the responsibility of prosecuting electoral offenders under the Electoral Act. This has been very challenging for the commission. For instance, since the 2015 general election, 125 cases of electoral offences were filed in various courts out of which 60 convictions have been secured so far, including the most recent one in Akwa Ibom State.

“For those who argue that the solution does not lie in expanding the federal bureaucracy by creating a new commission, we believe that the National Electoral Offences Commission should be seen as an exception. While there are other security agencies that deal with economic and financial crimes, I am yet to hear anyone who, in good conscience, thinks that it is unnecessary to have established anticorruption agencies.

“The commission would like to see more successful prosecution of offenders, not just ballot box snatchers, falsifiers of election results and vote buyers at polling units but most importantly, their sponsors. We look forward to the day when highly placed sponsors of thuggery, including highprofile figures that seek to benefit from these violations, are arrested and prosecuted. We believe the work of the proposed commission will help in this regard.

“Much as the commission would like to see more successful prosecution of offenders, our effort is hampered by obvious constraints. INEC is basically an electoral commission with extensive responsibilities, which include the registration and regulation of political parties, the monitoring of party and campaign finance, their primaries, congresses, meetings and conventions; nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and the maintenance of the national register of voters; creation of polling units; delimitation of electoral constituencies; voter education and publicity; management of electoral logistics; recruitment, training and deployment of election duty officials.

“Other responsibilities include the conduct of numerous off-cycle and bye-elections; new innovations to promote inclusivity and electoral integrity; election security in consultation with the security agencies; strategic engagement with stakeholders; formulation of regulations, guidelines and manuals for the conduct of elections and electoral activities to give clarity to the provisions of the constitution and Electoral Act; and maintenance of extensive physical assets nationwide. In many jurisdictions, some of these responsibilities are carried out by distinct and autonomous agencies.”

IPAC, FCDO stance

Also supporting the bill, IPAC chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani said: “The bill is the right decision in the right direction”. The IPAC chairman could not speak much on the bill saying he adopted the position of other stakeholders who were in support of the proposed legislation. A representative of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Mr. Campbell Mcdade hailed the House for the move stressing that free, fair and credible elections are the cornerstone of any democratic society. He stated that free, fair and credible elections are non-negotiable in a democracy and an Electoral Offences Commission would be vital for achieving this. He added that the conduct of elections in all countries must meet internationally accepted standards.

PLAC’s stand

Also speaking at the public hearing, the executive director of PLAC, Clement Nwankwo, noted the importance of the bill to the electoral process, to support the work of INEC and other stakeholders in improving elections. He emphasised the need for the independence of the commission and insulation from politics. To this end, he recommended that members of the commission should be modelled after the membership of INEC. He also recommended that the commission should be empowered to make rules and regulations with respect to its duties, functions or powers, as opposed to the Attorney General of the Federation as proposed in the bill.

From the organisers

In her remarks, the chairperson of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) assured Nigerians that the bill, when passed, will be used to facilitate the prosecution of electoral offenders by the Electoral Offences Commission, adding that several countries around the world have similar commissions established for the same purpose. As the House reconvenes on September 20 from its annual recess, it is expected that the report of the committee would be laid on the floor for further legislative actions.

