Electoral Officers Held Hostage In Cross River m By Youths, Old Women

The electoral officials who went to conduct the presidential and National Assembly election have confessed that they were held hostage in Obudu, Governor Ayade’s local government by irate youths and some old women.

I Peter Kolo who headed the INEC team in Obudu said they were held hostage for more than six hours because they could not provide a declaration form for Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe to sign after declaring him the winner of the Northern Senatorial District ticket.

It would be recalled that Jarigbe won governor Ben Ayade in the fight for Senate on Saturday. While Jarigbe got 76,145 votes, Ayade got 56,595 votes.

But the youths and the elderly, who celebrated Ayade’s loss insisted that INEC must give Jarigbe a declaration form before they would be allowed to go to avoid tampering with the result.

