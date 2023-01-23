Electoral Violence: Former IGP, Arase, recommends stricter penalties

Francis Ogbuagu Benin Former Inspector- General of Police, Solomon Arase, has recommended stricter penalties for electoral crimes in order to reduce violence and other forms of criminality during elections. He made the recommendation at a gathering of stakeholders in Benin City, with the theme: “Election Security” organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NTA Benin Chapel. Arase said the lack of clear guidelines on command and control had been a setback to violence-free elections in the past three election cycles in the coun-try. Represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in Edo State, Miller Dantawaye, he advised that institutional synergy between civil society, security officials, and other relative electoral bodies working for the common purpose of public good be established to have legitimate elections. He said: “There is a need that institutional synergy between civil societies, security agents, and other relative electoral bodies working for the common purpose of public good be established to have legitimate elections, and we must adopt stricter rules to eliminate or at least limit electoral violence.” The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Independent National Electoral Commissioner, Obo Efanga, represented by the Head of Voter Education Timidi Wariowei, explained that the Commission is ready to complete another cycle of the electoral process. He revealed that the Commission in Edo State has received the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), developed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which he said has been tested
