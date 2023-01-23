News Top Stories

Electoral Violence: Former IGP, Arase, recommends stricter penalties

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Francis Ogbuagu Benin Former Inspector- General of Police, Solomon Arase, has recommended stricter penalties for electoral crimes in order to reduce violence and other forms of criminality during elections. He made the recommendation at a gathering of stakeholders in Benin City, with the theme: “Election Security” organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NTA Benin Chapel. Arase said the lack of clear guidelines on command and control had been a setback to violence-free elections in the past three election cycles in the coun-try. Represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in Edo State, Miller Dantawaye, he advised that institutional synergy between civil society, security officials, and other relative electoral bodies working for the common purpose of public good be established to have legitimate elections. He said: “There is a need that institutional synergy between civil societies, security agents, and other relative electoral bodies working for the common purpose of public good be established to have legitimate elections, and we  must adopt stricter rules to eliminate or at least limit electoral violence.” The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Independent National Electoral Commissioner, Obo Efanga, represented by the Head of Voter Education Timidi Wariowei, explained that the Commission is ready to complete another cycle of the electoral process. He revealed that the Commission in Edo State has received the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), developed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which he said has been tested

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Oshodi: It’s time professional judokas take over administration of sport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian judo has been missing a lot in the comity of nations of the sport in the world not because the country has no quality and good judokas, coaches and referees, but the administration of the game has been left with non-practitioners who know nothing about the rudiments of how to administer the sport. This […]
News

Bauchi gov tasks Christians on celebrations

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged Christians in the state to use Christmas celebration to reflect seriously on the routine spiritual deeds in the last one year and pray to God for a better and prosperous Nigeria. The governor, in his goodwill message, joined millions of Nigerians in congratulating Christians on Christmas. […]
News

FG to spend N6.71trn on fuel subsidy in 2023

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has disclosed that the Federal Government’s annual subsidy budget is calculated at N6.71 trillion in 2023 and the payment is calculated at N15.00 per litre, which is the difference between the landing cost and pump price. She said that subsidy payments stood at N1.33 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica