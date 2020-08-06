News

Electoral violence: We may be forced to cancel Edo, Ondo polls – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to cancel preparations for the conduct of Edo and Ondo governorship elections, if electoral violence continues in the two states.
The Commission had on Wednesday, expressed worry over the escalating violence ahead of the two elections, and said it would summon an emergency meeting of the parties and their candidates to stem the trend.
At the end of its management meeting on Thursday, INEC noted “the escalating levels of violent actions and incendiary statements by political parties, candidates and their supporters in the run up to the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.”
Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement at the end of the meeting, said participating political parties and their supporters had engaged in the destruction of opponents’ campaign materials such billboards, violent campaigns and use of offensive language.
He reminded the political parties that there are extant laws and regulations they must adhere to during campaigns, adding that INEC will not shirk its responsibility to enforce the rules of the game.
“Consequently, parties and candidates must on no account underestimate the resolve of the commission to enforce the rules and regulations and apply appropriate sanctions against those who choose to break them.
“The Commission remains determined to conduct peaceful elections in the two states and in the outstanding National and State Assembly bye-elections.
“Political parties must realise that Edo and Ondo governorship elections are taking place at a time of a global pandemic and the commission is working assiduously to observe and comply with all health and safety protocols issued by the commission and health authorities.
“With the pandemic taking its toll on the citizenry, the people of Edo and Ondo states must be saved from the added burden of violent and raucous elections.
“Political parties must remember that Edo and Ondo governorship elections have strict constitutional and statutory timelines and threats of violence or actual violence can disrupt those timelines and create a constitutional crisis,” Okoye warned.

