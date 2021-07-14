Electric vehicles: Nigeria’s 2nd charging station unveiled

About 90 days after the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) made history in Nigeria by unveiling the first solar powered electric vehicle charging station at the Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, same feat was repeated yesterday at the University of Lagos.

In an event graced by the political class, academia and auto industry leaders, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, His Excellency, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, unveiled the station with deep cycle batteries of up to 95Kwh storage capacity. In his speech, the minister, who expressed delight in coming back to his former alma mater, stated that “this programme is another of the Federal Government’s initiatives, designed to promote advanced technology transfer and the development of sophisticated human capital.

“For my ministry (the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment), programmes such as these are the lifeblood of everything we are trying to achieve. It is, after all, a proven fact among advanced nations, that the key to successful industrialisation is strategic human capital and capacity development in state of the art technologies.

“So what does this mean for you? It means giving you the tools to build a future that is uniquely yours, to inspire in you the light of innovation and creativity that will enable you write a new chapter.” Otunba Adebayo added that “this charging station has been developed by the NADDC in its efforts to promote applicable local solutions for vehicle electrification in Nigeria. It will offer students firsthand experience with the latest innovations in mobility and renewable power technology.

It is strategised to be an effective platform for focused research and development into even more applicable vehicle electrification solutions for Nigeria and Africa.” In his remarks, the Director General of the NADDC, Engr. Jelani Aliyu, observed that “the world is in a race on the backs of eagles, and Nigeria cannot afford to be in that race on the backs of anything less, neither a falcon nor a hawk, but on the backs of eagles.”

He explained that the push towards greener energy wass important because “the world can no longer afford to continue polluting the environment through the use of fossil fuel and its attendant emission of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and methane. “That is why the NADDC, with the immeasurable support of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, is committed to promoting the adoption, development, manufacturing and usage of advanced technology in the Nigerian automotive sector.”

He recalled that “early this year, on the 5th of February, H.E. the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment unveiled the first Nigerian assembled Electric Vehicle, the Hyundai Kona EV, and today (Tuesday) he is commissioning the NADDC Solar Powered EV Charging Station, here at the University of Lagos. These developments add Nigeria to the league of nations actively committed to the protection of the environment through zero emissions vehicles.” In his response, the Vice- Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, stated that the university is appreciative of the gesture and will put the facility to maximum use. Other dignitaries who graced the occasion include the board chairman of the NADDC, Senator Osita Izunaso, board members and directors of NADDC, Senate members of the university, and managing directors of Stallion Group and Briscoe Motors Plc, Anant Badjatya – and Seyi Onajide among others. The NADDC is scheduled to unveil yet another station at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka soon.

Like this: Like Loading...