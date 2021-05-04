Business

Electricity consumers reject proposed tariff hike

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Electricity consumers in Nigeria, on Sunday, “outrightly rejected” plans by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to review electricity tariffs for the 11 power distribution companies (DisCos), which is expected to lead to hike in the unit cost of power.

 

Rising under two groups – the Energy Consumer Rights and Responsibilities Initiative (ECRRI) and All Electricity Consumers Protection Forum (AECPF) – the consumers kicked against the planned review, declaring it illegal and unjustifiable.

 

There was no justification for any upward review of electricity tariffs due to the current economic realities and challenges being faced by Nigerians, they said in separate chats on Sunday. NERC, the regulator of the power sector, had, in a public notice, announced that it was working on concluding Extraordinary Tariff Review process for the DisCos.

 

The Commission said it would also commence the processes for the July 2021 Minor Review of the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO-2020) which was done every six months. However, National Coordinator, AECPF, Mr Adeola Samuel- Ilori, said minor review was not automatic, even if it was done every six months.

 

Samuel-Ilori said: “There are provisions to be fulfilled before they can do any review, whether major or minor. “In the major review they have to fulfill the provisions of Section 76(1) of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) which states that a licensee can ask for a review premised on what the licensee has spent so far to improve supply.

 

“This also applies to minor review and we cannot say that supply has improved in the last few months based on the Dis- Cos investments in the sector. “As at today, we are generating 5,866MW to serve the whole Nigeria, which is almost 200 million people.

 

That cannot be said to be an improvement.” He also argued that there was nothing like extraordinary review in the EPSRA, stressing that what Nigerians needed now was improved supply not tariff increment.

 

Also, Mr Surai Fadairo, National President, ECRRI, said Nigerians were still struggling to cope with the last tariff increment following the major review done in 2020.

 

Fadairo said:“The national minimum wage is N30,000 and most states are yet to implement the payment. “There is rising inflation in costs of goods and services. Some Nigerians have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic and are barely holding on.

 

“There is no justification for any increment in electricity at this point in time. We are even thinking of how government can give electricity credits to Nigerians to ameliorate their plights,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Oil marketer promises to sell product at N158 to reduce hardship

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AA Rano Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, has said that his company across Nigeria is selling petroleum products at N158-160 per litre as their contribution toward reducing hardship among Nigerians. Speaking during the company’s Change Management Training and Retreat, Wednesday, in Kano, the Chairman […]
Business

NSE advances with N24bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on equities market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the third trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.11 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. Consequently, […]
Business

#EndSARS: Stock market down by N113bn

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative as market sentiment following fear of insecurity occasioned by escalating #EndSARS protests across the nation.   The protest on Tuesday evening took a different dimension as there were reports of massive shooting by security agents at peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica