‘Electricity consumers should get service for payment’

Chairman, Society of Petroleum Engineers, Nigeria Council, Mr. Joe Nwakwue, has urged the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) and generating companies (GenCos) in Nigeria to ensure that they provide electricity to their customers commensurate to their payments.

He stated that if the customers are to pay cost-reflective tariff, then the DisCos and GenCos and everybody in the down line should do their best to ensure that consumers get service for what they paid for.

In an interview with New Telegraph, while reacting to the recent increment in electricity tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), he stated that it was within the purview of NERC to determine appropriate cost-reflective tariff.

He stated that it was expected that electricity supply and distribution would improve with the increment in tariff.

Nwakwue said: “The increase is as determined by the regulator. Electricity is a monopolist service right now. So that increase is in a bid to bring it to a cost-reflective tariff. Yes, it might be painful but the truth is that in determining what price to sell a commodity in that kind of market, you must pay a fee that reflects the cost with some profit. So if the regulator has determined that number, then of course that is the cheapest price you get it at.

“Now that you have set the right tariff, then yes, you expect that the electricity supply will improve because consumers are paying the appropriate tariff now the person should be able to provide services to meet the charges.

“There should be a supply of electricity for the services paid for. They need to pay for service. If people are meant to pay cost-reflective tariff, then the discos and gencos and everybody in the down line should do their best to ensure that consumers get service for what they paid for.”

It would be recalled that NERC and the Federal Government had, about four months ago, ordered the removal of subsidy on electricity and increased end-user tariffs.

On Thursday, NERC approved that six power distribution companies (DisCos) should increase their electricity tariffs.

According to a document issued on December 29, 2021, and signed by Sanusi Garba, NERC chairman, and Musiliu Oseni, vice chairman, the new tariff took effect from February 2022.

The increase was said to have been contained in the data presented by

in the 2022 Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) for some distribution companies.

The tariff review is for all customer categories. Customers in major demand areas were asked to pay N60.12 per kilowatt from N58.59 while customers in low demand areas were asked to N57.52 per kilowatt from N55.87.

The six DisCos approved by NERC for the tariff increment are: Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC); Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC); Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC).

According to NERC some of the indices considered for the tariff increment are inflation, gas price, exchange rate, U.S. inflation rate and available generation capacity.

The regulatory body further said that the indices will be reviewed every six months to update the tariffs with changes in the indices as applicable in line with the multi-year tariff order (MYTO).

