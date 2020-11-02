Electricity consumers to pay more as DisCos hike tariff

Electricity consumers in Nigeria will begin to pay more as Distribution Companies (DisCos) yesterday began the implementation of Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO), which will lead to surge in bills for as high as 59 per cent.

The implementation of tariff review came on Sunday, November 1, a day the power sector’s privatiza- tion, through sale of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) assets, clocked seven years

The government had, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), suspended the MYTO implementation in the wake of a threat for in dustry action by organised labour unions on September 1, 2020.

The suspension, which started with two weeks, but later extended by one week, is over, as suggested by Abuja Electricity Distribution (AEDC), which confirmed it had begun the implementation of the new tariff.

Though other DisCos kept mute on the move, New Telegraph gathered exclusively that all 11 DisCos have begun the implementation of the new MYTO on November 1.

“They have been given a green light by the regulator, NERC,” a source at electricity regulator told this newspaper yesterday.

The affected DisCos are Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Ikeja Electric, and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

Others are Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Kano Electricity Distribution Company, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Yola Electricity Distribution Company and the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company.

They neither share this on any of their official channels nor reply to New Telegraph enquiries. Sources at four of the DisCos, however, confirmed that the implementation cut across all the 11 power utility firms. “Everyone is just being careful. We have some Dis- Cos that supply to areas that are volatile and you will not expect them to be carefree about issuing official statement fast on this issue,” one of the officials said.

The AEDC, however, stated this categorically in a statement, noting that it had “effected the revised service tariff with effect from November 1.” AEDC General Manager, Corporate Communication, Mr. Oyebode Fadipe, said in a statement in Abuja:

“This is to inform our customers that with effect from November 1, AEDC has effected a revised Service Reflective Tariff as approved by the regulatory agency,” he said. Fadipe said that customers on the pre-paid platform will be the first to experience the revised tariff when they vend as from Sunday, November 1. “The revised tariff will reflect in the bills for customers on the post-paid platform when they receive their electricity bills.

“The tariff is divided into five bands and based on hours of supply to the customers. “While customers on bands D and E have their tariff frozen, those on bands A, B and C will see some level of reduction in their tariff as they vend. “The AEDC assures its customers that it will, in line with the spirit and letter of the service reflective tariff, ensure that all customers receive quality service,” he said.

Fadipe said that the table of the payment for the new tariff would soon be released. It would be recalled that the Federal Government began the full privatisation of power sector through the sale of PHCN assets on November 1, 2013.

