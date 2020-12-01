Electricity customer-friendly bill passes second reading in House

The House of Representatives Tuesday passed through second reading a bill to make it mandatory for electricity distribution companies to reimburse consumers who incur expenses on the acquisition and maintenance of electricity apparatus connected to the national grid in Nigeria.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Ben Igbakpa (PDP, Delta), was subsequently committed to the committee on power for further legislative scrutiny.

Leading debate on the bill, Igbapka said: “The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is empowered by the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005 to ensure an efficiently managed electricity supply industry that meets the yearnings of Nigerians for stable, adequate and safe electricity supply.

“While the Act mandates the Commission to ensure that electricity Operators recover costs on prudent investment and provide quality service to customers through the Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo), the Act also stipulates that all customers amongst others have a right to electricity supply in a safe and reliable manner.”

He noted that: “More importantly, it is not the responsibility of electricity customer or community to buy, replace or repair electricity apparatus such as transformers, poles, cables and related equipment used in the supply of electricity.

“In other words, faulty transformers are supposed to be replaced by the DisCo within 48 hours of the official complaint being made. The DisCo is responsible for such replacements or repairs.

“However, if the DisCo is unable to speedily replace the faulty transformer, residents or consumers may go into discussions with the company and agree on the terms of the replacement of the affected transformer if they so wish to assume the responsibility of the company.”

