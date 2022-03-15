Electricity: DisCos powering Nigeria back to dark age

Nigerians are groping in darkness as supply of electricity dwindles by the day. The issue may have cast doubts on the ability of many businesses to survive, just as scarcity of fuel hits the country harder, writes

AKINOLA AJIBADE

It is not an overstatement to say that Nigerians are fighting two battles simultaneously. Not only are they struggling to come out of fuel scarcity, which began in the first week of February, this year, they are also battling power outage across the country and other problems associated with the sector.

Apart from the fact that an appreciable number of Nigerians are not connected to the national grid and as a result have limited access to the traditional sources of electricity (thermal and hydro), those who are lucky to be placed on the grid are in serious pains, as they are unable to regularly access electricity to meet their growing needs.

Available records show that 85 million Nigerians,

representing 43 per cent of the country’s population of over 200 million people, lack access to grid form of electricity, while 57 per cent of the population, which are over 114 million people are connected to the grid.

Even at that, the 57 per cent of the population that are on the grid cannot, in the true sense of it, say they are enjoying electricity fully.

Often times, the electricity supplied to Nigerians is so low such that the people cannot do anything tangible with it.

Findings further reveal that many Nigerians do not get enough electricity required to speed up socio-economic activities, due to problems such as shortage of gas, which is a feedstock used in generating electricity, among other problems.

The results: incessant grid collapse, weakened power sub-stations, difficulties in wheeling enough gas to the electricity generation companies (GenCos) for production, dwindling power supply, subsequent rationalisation of the product for consumers of different classes and other problems facing the sector.

More worrisome is the grave consequences, which epileptic supply of power is having on the psychological and socio-economic needs of Nigerians.

While many people sleep outside in their houses, with a view to enjoying fresh air and further prevent sudden death through suffocation, others are not, as they prefer to sleep in their hot and stuffy apartments.

Aside this are numerous stories of Nigerians losing their lives through wrongly connected electricity wires.

The death of one Mr Akinwunmi Dickson and his son brings one to rememberance the number of people, who have died.

This happens as the epileptic power supply in the country is having dire consequences on the economy.

At this juncture, the need to examine causes and negative impacts, which poor management of the Nigerian power sector has brought to its economy, is imperative in order to prevent future occurrence.

Current generation

Generation dropped drastically to 1,145 Mw of electricity on March 9, in what appears to be the lowest in recent times.

Though, Nigeria, for years, has not been able to generate more than 4,500 Mw of electricity, the 1,145 Mw generated about two weeks ago was a pointer to the fact that the sector was going through a very serious crisis and that the over 700 local government areas, which Nigeria is made up of, would be in darkness, unless government urgently address the matter.

The issue, no doubt, has worsened the situations in the sector further.

Yearly losses

Recently, the World Bank said that Nigeria loses $29 billion yearly to poor supply of electricity.

The bank, in virtual presentations made to journalists in Abuja, said that the figure was based on the Power Sector Recovery Programme Factsheet in its custody.

The bank’s Practice Manager, West and Central Africa Energy, Achish Khannna, said in his presentation that Nigeria lost about $29 billion yearly because of poor electricity supply.

According to him, Nigerian utilities get paid for only a half of electricity they use, stressing that for every N10 worth of electricity received by the power distribution companies, about N2.60 kobo is lost to poor distribution infrastructure and power theft, while another N3.40 kobo is not being paid by customers.

He said that customers were owing huge bills, adding that they were not being transparent in their dealings.

Ten customers, out of those registered by power firms, he said, are not metered, stressing that the issue had wholly affected the operation of the sector.

Meanwhile, the National Cordinator, Coalition for Affordable and Regular Electricity (CARE), Comrade Chinedu Bosah, said that customers (individuals and companies) were bearing the weight of the financial losses of the sector.

According to him, the sector, for years, has not been able to go beyond 4,500 megawatts ( Mw) of electricity, adding that the issue has considerably lowered supply of electricity to the key sectors of the economy, including agriculture.

Increase in production cost

The decline in the volume of electricity supplied to producers of consumables and non-consummables goods and services in the country has inadvertently resulted in the use of alternative sources of power.

The immediate past Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI), Mr Muda Yusuf, said that the development had made some companies to buy generators worth millions of naira in order to keep up with production.

Such generators, he said, are heavy-duty in nature and also consume diesel worth hundreds of million naira.

The firms, Yusuf said, would bring the cost of generators, diesel and other materials on the finished goods and services.

He said: “This underscored the reasons behind rising cost of most items, which are locally produced. Prices of some goods have, on the average, increased by between 50 per cent to 70 per cent, a development, which has made the affected manufacturing outfits to jerk up the prices of some products.”

Agricultural produce

The epileptic supply of electricity is impacting negatively on the cost of farm produce, as evident by the huge amount Nigerians spend in oiling and servicing their generators.

Bosah said that farmers were hard hit by the development, stating that the issue had resulted in the rising cost of food items in the market.

He said that farmers across the geo-political zones spent a lump sum of their profits on generators, adding that they were doing so in order to provide electricity in their farms.

The zones are North-East (NE) North-West, (NW), North-Central (NC), South-South (SS) South-East (SE) and South-West (SW).

Bosah said that people, who practice mechanised farming, do such things, stressing that they spend a lot of money to buy diesel for their generators and their farm implements like tractors and others.

Rising prices of goods

A critical evaluation of situation in the Nigerian market shows that once prices of goods move up, they may not come back to their normal position. In recent times, prices of consumables, especially food items, have increased through a number of factors, including electricity.

For instance, staple foods such as garri, rice, beans, yam, cassava, plantain and others have increased on the average between 50 per cent and 70 per cent in the last one year.

In some markets, it was over 100 per cent increase. A paint bowl of beans, at Ketu market, Lagos, costs N2,300 a week ago, ditto yam and other items.

Yusuf described the issue as a serious one, stating that electricity was key to the growth of the economy.

He said that farmers were using alternative energies to produce and lighten where they store their products, which, of course, are food items.

He said farmers, no matter how small the amount they spend on electricity, would add the cost to the price of the items when they sell them

