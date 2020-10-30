Electricity: FG commences distribution of free meters to 30m households

In a bid to put an end to the problems of estimated billing in the electricity sector, the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will today (Friday), commence the distribution of free electricity meters to 30million households across Nigeria.

The NMMP is designed to roll out six million meters for all connection points on grid without meters over the next 18 to 24 months. It will be launched simultaneously at separate events holding in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) franchise areas. A Presidency source last night, disclosed that the locations where the meters will be received include Bawo Road and environs in Kano metropolis (KEDCO), Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electricity) , Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electricity), and Yaba and Surulere (Eko DISCO).

The presidency source also told New Telegraph that representatives of the governments of Kaduna, Kano and Lagos states as well as other key stakeholders, including representatives, the Senate Committee on Power and House Committee on Power as well as representatives of Organized Labour and Civil Society Organizations, would be on ground to witness the launch of the programme.

It would be recalled that following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on mass metering, the Central Bank of Nigeria, on October 18, approved guidelines for funding the mass metering programme which entailed that all meters under the scheme will be locally sourced, creating thousands of manufacturing jobs through lead manufacturers such as MOMAS, MOJEC and others. According to the source in the presidency, the launch of the NMMP will be part of a continuous effort where all Dis- Cos will go from location to location across the country with their respective Meter Asset Providers to install meters for all Nigerians.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, confirmed the flag off of the programme but said that more details would emerge as the distribution progresses across the country. Akande said that current efforts by the Federal Government on mass metering was in line with some of the agreements recently reached between the government and organized labour on improving public power supply in the country.

