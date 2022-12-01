Electricity: FG moves to boost megawatts to 5,500 in 2023

The Federal Government, through Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, has said plans are on to boost electricity supply to 5,500 megawatts in 2023. Disclosing this in Lagos yesterday at the 2nd Capacity Workshop for Power Correspondents, Civil Society and other Stakeholders, the Managing Director of NBET, Mr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, said NBET was putting in place a lot of initiatives that will improve power supply in the country. According to him, ”under the first phase of such initiatives, it is expected that the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry will be able to to generate , transmit and distribute 5, 500 MW and this power will be paid for.

”Following the success of this trial phase, a further 1,000 MW will be added to the activated contracts in the following year bringing the total to 6,500MW. ”This will improve capacity of the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) on incremental basis.” Ewelukwa said NBET’s board headed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had endorsed the repositioning of the company.

