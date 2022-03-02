Electricity: FG opens bid for 4,000MW nuclear power plants

In renewed efforts to increase the generating capacity of electricity in the country, the Federal Government has begun bidding for the construction of nuclear power plants that would help generate an additional 4,000 Megawatts of electricity to boost distribution to end users. Director General, Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Dr. Yau Idris, who made the disclosure while speaking at the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES), yesterday in Abuja, said the country had been trying to diversify its energy sources since 1977.

Idris, who regretted that it was wrong to think that Nigeria can’t manage a nuclear power plant, said the additional 4,000MW would increase the country’s generation capacity to about 13,000MW. According to him, agreements have already been signed with Russia, Pakistan, France and South Korea, to build the capacity of the Agency’s staff in manning the nuclear plants. He said: “There are mechanisms put in place that ensure any country can build a nuclear power plant. There are mechanisms put in place that ensure any country can build a nuclear power plant.”

