Electricity Generation: FG issues licences to 11 new GenCos

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued 11 new electricity generation licences to new 11 companies (GenCos). This was contained in NERC’s newly released report of its activities in the first quarter of 2022. The approval of 11 new GenCos takes the country’s electricity-generating plants to 40 as Nigeria already had 29,comprising 26 gas plants and three hydro plants before the latest addition of 11 new GenCos. NERC, however, did not list the names of the new electricity-generating companies and their capacities. The previous 29 plants have a combined capacity of 13,461MW capacity but have not generated up to 5000MW for many years. NERC also stated in the report that it had renewed two of the existing licences and transferred one on-grid generation licence. It said: “In 2022/Q1, the commission approved the issuance of 11 new generation licenses, renewal of two existing licenses and transfer of one on-grid generation licence. “The Commission also approved 41 mini-grid registration/permits and granted an aggregate capacity of 186.06MW captive power generation permits to seven new companies. Twelve Metering Service Providers (MSP) consisting of eight meter installers, three meter manufacturers and one meter importer, were also approved by the Commission in 2022/Q1.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...