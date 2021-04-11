News

Electricity: LASU assures staff, students of power restoration

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Sequel to the poor electricity supply to Ojo main campus of the Lagos State University (LASU) and the inconveniences facing members of the university community in the last few weeks, the management has assured them that the issue will be resolved in the next few days and power will be fully restored to the campus.

 

This was as the university management which expressed concern over the development, disclosed that efforts made so far to restore electricity to the campus were already yielding fruits, saying that the management acknowledged the inconveniences members of the university community had to bear in the last few weeks since power supply to the university became an issue.

 

According to the management, the challenge of power supply arose as a result of the high increase in tariff which was responsible for the ex-cessively high electricity bills the university is served in recent months.

 

A statement by the Coordinator, LASU Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), Ademola Adekoya, noted that the incapability of the university to sustain the high tariff or bill coupled with the huge resources that regularly go into fuelling of generators, compelled the university to decide to remove the campus from the power supply, pending when a solution with Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKDC) would be found.

 

“This was after several consultations and meetings with officials of EKDC failed to yield any fruits,”

 

Adekoya added, saying: “While management continued to seek the understanding and support we are obliged to intimate the university community on steps that have been taken so far in resolving the issue, which it must be stated, is not peculiar to LASU.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rivers: Residents plead with FG, Wike to end killings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some residents of Asarama community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday pleaded with the Federal Government and state government-led by Governor Nyesom Wike, to end the incessant killings in their community unleashed on them by some unknown gunmen. The residents, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, recalled that […]
News Top Stories

Terrorism: Senate rejects reintegration of Boko Haram members

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…seeks prosecution of terrorists, sponsors The Senate, yesterday, vehemently opposed Operation Safe Corridor, a programme of the Nigeria Army which focuses on the deradicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration of “repentant” Boko Haram terrorists. The opposition to the handling of the terrorists in Nigeria came a day after six Nigerians were convicted by an Abu Dhabi Federal […]
News

Again three killed in Kaduna community

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

    An attack by criminals suspected to be bandits in Kamaru Chawai village, Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, has claimed the lives of three persons. This was disclosed by troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven in a security report to the Kaduna State Government.   The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica