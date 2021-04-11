Electricity: LASU assures staff, students of power restoration

Sequel to the poor electricity supply to Ojo main campus of the Lagos State University (LASU) and the inconveniences facing members of the university community in the last few weeks, the management has assured them that the issue will be resolved in the next few days and power will be fully restored to the campus.

This was as the university management which expressed concern over the development, disclosed that efforts made so far to restore electricity to the campus were already yielding fruits, saying that the management acknowledged the inconveniences members of the university community had to bear in the last few weeks since power supply to the university became an issue.

According to the management, the challenge of power supply arose as a result of the high increase in tariff which was responsible for the ex-cessively high electricity bills the university is served in recent months.

A statement by the Coordinator, LASU Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), Ademola Adekoya, noted that the incapability of the university to sustain the high tariff or bill coupled with the huge resources that regularly go into fuelling of generators, compelled the university to decide to remove the campus from the power supply, pending when a solution with Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKDC) would be found.

“This was after several consultations and meetings with officials of EKDC failed to yield any fruits,”

Adekoya added, saying: “While management continued to seek the understanding and support we are obliged to intimate the university community on steps that have been taken so far in resolving the issue, which it must be stated, is not peculiar to LASU.”

Like this: Like Loading...