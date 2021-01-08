News

Electricity tariff hike: Respect all negotiation commitments, NLC tells FG

Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to respect all commitments made during all negotiations with organised labour in recent times.
Concerned with government’s breech in agreements entered by increasing the electricity tariff while committees set up to review an earlier increase were yet to conclude and submit its findings, labour noted that such unilateral action was “totally unacceptable.”
A statement signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said reversing the recent increase in electricity tariff structure was not enough.
According to him, there was need for government to take conscious steps towards reviewing privatization of the power sector, which he noted had imposed an acute adversity on ordinary Nigerians and the manufacturing sector.
He said: “This reinforces our earlier calls for a holistic review of the entire power sector privatization program as it has clearly failed to achieve the economic goals set forth in Chapter Two of Nigeria’s Constitution especially with regards to protecting the economic welfare of citizens and in violating the Constitutional expectations that the commanding heights of the Nigerian economy should be managed by the state.
“While we wait for the Technical Committee on Review of Nigeria’s Electricity Sector to conclude its work, the Nigeria Labour Congress calls on government to go beyond the reversal of the recent tariff increases to adorn the robe of gentlemen negotiators. We demand that all commitments made by government to Organised Labour during our recent negotiations be respected.
“We also demand a cessation to unilateral actions that only undermine the spirit of social dialogue and erode the confidence of Nigerians on the intentions of government. Our return to the negotiation table will be premised on firm assurances and commitment by government that future negotiations will be done in utmost good faith.”

