Electricity Tariff Hike: Respect pacts, NLC tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to respect all commitments made during all negotiations with organised labour in recent times. Concerned with the government’s breach in agreements entered by increasing the electricity tariff while committees set up to review an earlier increase were yet to conclude and submit their findings, labour noted that such unilateral action was “totally unacceptable.”

A statement signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said reversing the recent increase in electricity tariff structure was not enough. According to him, there was a need for the government to take conscious steps towards reviewing privatisation of the power sector, which he noted had imposed an acute adversity on ordinary Nigerians and the manufacturing sector.

He said: “This reinforces our earlier calls for a holistic review of the entire power sector privatisation programme as it has clearly failed to achieve the economic goals set in Chapter Two of Nigeria’s Constitution, especially with regards to protecting the economic welfare of citizens and in violating the Constitutional expectations that the commanding heights of the Nigerian economy should be managed by the state.

