Electricity tariff increase ill-timed, says Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the increase in the electricity tariff was ill-timed and illadvised. Atiku on his twitter handle @atiku said Nigerians were coming out of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic and therefore needed a stimulus and not tariff increase. The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said: “I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face. “Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is illtimed and ill-advised.”

