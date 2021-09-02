Electricity tariff: Labour vows to defend workers’ rights

…warns of dire legitimate action if…

Organised labour has vowed to defend workers’ rights should the speculations on possible increase in electricity tariff in the month of September happen to be true. A letter addressed to the Minister of Power signed by President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba and sighted by newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, insisted there was an understanding between Labour and the Federal Government to freeze any tariff increase until all on-going negotiations were concluded.

It reads: “We wish to draw your attention to the wave of speculation especially as widely reported in the media that there are fresh plans to grant approval to Electricity Distribution Companies to hike electricity tariff. “We write to remind the Honourable Minister that Organised Labour on September 28, 2020 through the Federal Government – Organised Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff agreed to freeze further increases in electricity tariff until the committee concludes its work and its report adopted by all the Principals in the Committee.

“It is in light of this that we dismiss the on-going speculation on increase in electricity tariff as mere speculations. We, however, find it prudent to put you on notice that should the government make true the swirling speculation by approving an increase in electricity tariff, Organised Labour would be left with no option than to deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in our laws for the defence of workers’ rights.”

Like this: Like Loading...