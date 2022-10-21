News

Electricity: We’ll commission power transformers delivered by Siemens in November, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would commission the two power transformers delivered by Siemens in November. This came as he restated the commitment of his government to the partnership with Siemens and the German Government to improve electricity generation in the country.

Buhari made these commitments while receiving the officials of Siemens Energy AG at State House yesterday. The President told the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siemens Energy, Dr. Christian Bruch, the CEO of Siemens Africa, Nadia Haakansson, and the CEO of Siemens Nigeria, Mr. Seun Suleiman, that the outcome of the collaboration would deliver critical business enablers and opportunities to engage young enterprising Nigerians in various endeavours. Urging the officials not to relent in ensuring that the government’s commitment to Nigerians in delivering the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) was fulfilled; Buhari said he looked forward to the training of 5000 Nigerian engineers by the German firm. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who expressed delight at some notable progress on the implementation arrangements of the PPI, said: “I have been reliably assured that 10 Power Transformers and 10 Mobile Substations would have been completely delivered and installed by May 2023. “This is in spite of production challenges and constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has severely impacted global production and supply chain.’’

Recounting his promise to Nigerians earlier in his administration to improve electricity supply by resolving capacity deficit across the sector’s value chain, the President lauded the German Government, through the former Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for graciously supporting the country, leading to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Siemens.

The Minister of Power said Nigerians would be thankful to the President for a long time for the PPI because the power sector will be revitalized assuring that Siemens was one of the world’s best in power, ‘’and will surely deliver.’’ Bruch, after sympathizing with Nigerians affected by the current devastating flood, said his team was fully committed to the PPI, ‘’and we will push forward in the weeks and months ahead, as we need to move the process faster.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FCTA challenges council chairmen on decaying infrastructure

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has decried the infrastructural decay at the various area councils in the FCT, saying that the monthly statutory allocation given to them has not reflected in projects executed. Aliyu, who disclosed this yesterday when N4, 119, 421,409.95 billion was disbursed to the six area councils […]
News

Fidelity Bank lights up Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival has once again lived up to its billing as one of the most delightful Christmas experiences in Nigeria as it treated thousands of attendees to a breathtaking experience recently. This year’s edition which was underlined by leading financial institution -Fidelity Bank Plc –saw an estimated 55,000 on-site guests and […]
News

2023: We’ll support those who support us, Nigerian women tell politicians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… decorate Yahaya Bello ‘Hero of Women Inclusion’ Nigerian women have sounded a note of warning to politicians in Nigeria, especially those considering governorship or presidential seats, that they will only support those who support them come 2023. The women, top entrepreneurs, professionals across major sectors, media executives, and ace Nollywood actresses, among others, gathered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica