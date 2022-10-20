Electricity: We’ll commission power transformers delivered by Siemens in November, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would commission the two power transformers delivered by Siemens in November.

This came as he restated the commitment of his government to the partnership with Siemens and the German Government to improve electricity generation in the country.

Buhari made these commitments while receiving the officials of Siemens Energy AG at State House Thursday.

The President told the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siemens Energy, Dr. Christian Bruch, the CEO of Siemens Africa, Nadia Haakansson, and the CEO of Siemens Nigeria, Mr. Seun Suleiman, that the outcome of the collaboration would deliver critical business enablers and opportunities to engage young enterprising Nigerians in various endeavours.

Urging the officials not to relent in ensuring that the government’s commitment to Nigerians in delivering the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) was fulfilled; Buhari said he looked forward to the training of 5000 Nigerian engineers by the German firm.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who expressed delight at some notable progress on the implementation arrangements of the PPI, said: “I have been reliably assured that 10 Power Transformers and 10 Mobile Substations would have been completely delivered and installed by May 2023.

“This is in spite of production challenges and constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has severely impacted global production and supply chain.”

While thanking the government of Germany for approving Euler Hermes to provide cover for the financing of the PPI pilot project, he noted that such would serve as a template for the subsequent phases.

Recounting his promise to Nigerians earlier in his administration to improve electricity supply by resolving capacity deficit across the sector’s value chain, the President lauded the German Government, through the former Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for graciously supporting the country, leading to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Siemens.

The Minister of Power said Nigerians would be thankful to the President for a long time for the PPI because the power sector will be revitalized assuring that Siemens was one of the world’s best in power, ”and will surely deliver.”

Bruch, after sympathizing with Nigerians affected by the current devastating flood, said his team was fully committed to the PPI, ”and we will push forward in the weeks and months ahead, as we need to move the process faster.”

