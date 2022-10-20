News

Electricity: We’ll commission power transformers delivered by Siemens in November, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would commission the two power transformers delivered by Siemens in November.

This came as he restated the commitment of his government to the partnership with Siemens and the German Government to improve electricity generation in the country.

Buhari made these commitments while receiving the officials of Siemens Energy AG at State House Thursday.

The President told the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siemens Energy, Dr. Christian Bruch, the CEO of Siemens Africa, Nadia Haakansson, and the CEO of Siemens Nigeria, Mr. Seun Suleiman, that the outcome of the collaboration would deliver critical business enablers and opportunities to engage young enterprising Nigerians in various endeavours.

Urging the officials not to relent in ensuring that the government’s commitment to Nigerians in delivering the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) was fulfilled; Buhari said he looked forward to the training of 5000 Nigerian engineers by the German firm.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who expressed delight at some notable progress on the implementation arrangements of the PPI, said: “I have been reliably assured that 10 Power Transformers and 10 Mobile Substations would have been completely delivered and installed by May 2023.

“This is in spite of production challenges and constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has severely impacted global production and supply chain.”

While thanking the government of Germany for approving Euler Hermes to provide cover for the financing of the PPI pilot project, he noted that such would serve as a template for the subsequent phases.

Recounting his promise to Nigerians earlier in his administration to improve electricity supply by resolving capacity deficit across the sector’s value chain, the President lauded the German Government, through the former Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for graciously supporting the country, leading to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Siemens.

The Minister of Power said Nigerians would be thankful to the President for a long time for the PPI because the power sector will be revitalized assuring that Siemens was one of the world’s best in power, ”and will surely deliver.”

Bruch, after sympathizing with Nigerians affected by the current devastating flood, said his team was fully committed to the PPI, ”and we will push forward in the weeks and months ahead, as we need to move the process faster.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Presidency: I’ve everything to qualify for President, Ngige tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has assured Nigerians he has the experience and capacity to lead, and has everything they have ever yearned for in a new President ahead of the 2023 general elections. Ngige, who spoke at the public presentation of Chief Chekwas Okorie’s book, titled, ‘APGA and the Igbo Question,’ […]
News Top Stories

Insurgency: You’re instrumental to our successes, Gen Musa tells media

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa, MAIDUGURI

The Theatre Commander Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa has attributed the ongoing successes achieved in the fight against Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Provinces (ISWAP) to the support the military is getting from the media.   Gen. Musa, who dis-  closed this while speaking at a media parley […]
News

Two years in office: Stakeholders give Kwara governor pass mark

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Stakeholders in the affairs of Kwara State have given Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq pass mark on his running of the affairs of the state in the last two years. Speakers at an event held at the Government Banquet Hall, Ilorin, to mark Abdul- Razaq’s administration’s two years in office, unanimously agreed that “Kwara has never had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica