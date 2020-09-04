Electricity workers rattle NERC over salary payment

Barely 24 hours after increase in electricity tariff was implemented, the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) has called on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Agency (NERC) to review the recent Minimum Remittance Orders issued to Discos, which requires Discos to pay 100 per cent of MO Invoice and minimum percentage of NBET bill, without taking salary of staff that collect the revenue into consideration. Describing the issue of salary as a major oversight that can trigger a domino effect capable of pulling down the sector‘ s market, the senior staff said NERC’s directive was the reason most DisCos are not paying the paltry staff salaries as and when due as well as not making the full payment. According to SSAEAC, the potential negative impact of this situation is better imagined because a hungry worker will not collect money and return it or be healthy in mind to do his best. It noted: “As a historical insight, salaries and minimum operational costs were treated as first-line charges in the preprivatization time hence the relative higher collection efficiencies of the time.

The association recommended that NERC should verify sector workers’ salaries with a view guaranteeing timely and full payment by first-line charge principle, consider adjusting the minimum remittance percentages to accommodate the need for timely and full payment of salaries, as well as consider setting standard emoluments for sector workers to elicit higher productivity in the whole sector. It noted that presently, ancil-lary service providers (NERC and NBET) earned more than the first-line workers/operators/ risk-takers in GenCos, TCN and DisCos.

The association further advised the Honourable Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, to consider the above recommendations for implementation as sensible and capable of arresting the sector market from col-lapse or instability. “Under the NERC Orders, staff salary is considered as last-line charge instead of first-line charge, against global labour practice, international conventions and Nigeria Labour Laws – see ILO Protection of Wages Convention, No 95. “This is not acceptable and cannot be allowed to continue as it has big potential to make workers withdraw services and ground the sector, which can be avoided by this contribution, if taken seriously. Already, such crises have happened in Jos and Kaduna DisCos where the sector unions reacted to such situations, with obvious collection drop consequences,” the association noted.

The association further said that as a responsible stakeholder and a usual solutions contributor, “SSAEAC, hereby picks up the matter of DisCos value-chain collection issues and point out the looming danger of collapse of the system, if not urgently arrested. “As a union of senior staff of the sector nationwide, we have first-hand information on goings-on in all parts of the sector. From equipment gap to metering gap; investment gap to understaffing; poor cash-flow to irregular and incomplete salary payments for services rendered; and collection and remittance gap. “NERC, the regulator, has been docile in facing its responsibilities, but rose to the occasion by issuing Orders on minimum remittances by all DisCos. In our opinion, NERC did a professional work by updating all parameters (tariff values, inflation rates, exchange rates, ATCC losses, etc) and applying same to arrive at fair financial positions of each of the DisCos. “We note that the DisCos may have complaints even with this effort and encourage more dialogue and studies towards a better regulation of the sector.”

