Electricity workers tasked on harmonious industrial relation

The Federal Goverment has called for cooperation of the electricity workers in the country for harmonious industrial relation, which is a vital ingredient for the much sought economic advancement of the country. Both ministries of power and labour and employment expressed that workers in the power sector held the key to Nigeria’s prosperity.

The Minister of Power (State), Goddy Jedy Agba, in his address as the Chairman of the 5th Triennial Delegates Conference of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) held in Abuja, harped on the importance of peaceful relationship between the government and the union. “I hope that the union will work along with the Goverment to improve situation in the sector. God says let there be light, it’s an instruction from God, hence people should ensure that there’s light for the economy and nation to grow,” he said.

The minister said both government and the workers were responsible for what happens in the sector, stating that both should look back and learn from the mistakes of the past. “We must look back to correct our mistakes, the labour slogan is ‘forward ever’, but we are yet to get to the future that we aspire, we still have a long way to go. But we can achieve our desired future if we learn from the mistakes of the past,” he charged. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who was represented by Mrs Tilda Ndu Mmegwa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, said peace in power sector was essential for the overall development of the country. He said: “Your trade union draws its membership from a very critical sector of the national economy; both the formal and informal economy.

“The role of your trade union in socio-economic development is without doubt of great importance and relevance and this fact should be borne in mind as you transact your business and take decisions on your future of work in the power sector.” Speaking further on the theme for the conference, “Partnering for higher productivity and industrial peace,” Ngige said: “Undoubtedly, industrial peace in our National Industrial Relations System (NIRS) is an important building block to achieve higher productivity considered as a prerequisite for sustainable development and economic growth as part of the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “The performance and/or non performance of your sector are immediately felt by the society even to the level of the smallest household unit.” Urging the workers to join hands to advance the country for the good of all, Ngige maintained that the power sector was an essential component of sustainable development in the spirit of tripartism.

