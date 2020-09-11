Business

Electricity workers threaten to throw states into darkness

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Electricity workers in the South South region under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have threatened to throw four states of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River, into darkness if negotiation with their employer is not sorted out soon. The workers, who are working for the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, (PHEDC) are demanding for improvement in condition of service. Among other things, they are asking the PHEDC management to sit with them to fashion and sign a proper condition of service for workers.

They said this as they continued their picketing of offices of PHEDC, which began during the week across the four South South states. The General Secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, who led the labour leaders to picket the PHEDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, stated the Union will not sit idle and watch Nigerian workers being treated like slaves in the 21st century.

He warned that as long as the management of PHEDC reneges on the agreement with workers, the workers will stop the distribution of power, revenue collection and attending to Customers’ faults. But speaking on behalf of the company, John Onyi, Public Relations Officers, PHEDC, assured that the management will enter into negotiation with the protesting workers/labour leaders with a view to meeting the demands of workers. He promised to furnish journalists with the details of the resolutions at the end of the negotiations with the unions. But it was not clear if the management had started negotiating with workers as at the time of filing in this report

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CIBN tasks bankers on digital skills

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged bankers to take advantage of the digital economy to shape the future of the banking industry. President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, made the call at the weekend during the virtual 2020 CIBN Graduates Induction and Prize Awards Day with theme: “Digital Economy: The […]
Business

CPS: Edo pays N81.16m to deceased civil servants’ families

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of commitment to the welfare of workers and retirees, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has paid the sum of N81.16 million to families of 34 deceased employees of the state public service who are enrollees of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). According to a report by Edo State Pension Bureau, another 36 deceased […]
Business

COVID-19: Expert raises security concern over virtual meetings

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Organisations leveraging various online platforms for virtual meeting as a result of the coronavirus pandemic face the risk of data compromise, a cybersecurity expert has warned. Process engineering analyst at Mi-C3 International, Mr. Adote Rock, who gave this warning during a webinar organised by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), said meetings over platforms such […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: