Electricity workers to FG: Reverse power sector privatisation

Electricity workers under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees, (NUEE) have advised the Federal Government to reverse the privatisation of Nigeria’s power sector. They stated that there had not been any meaningful contribution by the new owners to the improvement of power in the nation since the privatisation.

They alleged that the new owners deceived the Federal Government to pay N2 trillion subvention for the power sector. The Zonal Organising Secretary (Liaison), (NUEE), Engr. Kolade Ayodele, while speaking to journalists in Abuja, also lamented the lack of improvement in power supply in Nigeria. Ayodele said: “Since the privatisation of Nigeria’s power sector in October 2013, electricity workers under the age of the National Union of Electricity Employees have been in the forefront of speaking out on behalf of the Nigerian people. “It is an undeniable truth that the power sector privatisation has not added value to the lives of the ordinary Nigerians. The entire exercise which could be described as a charade has not brought any meaningful impact/ improvement to the sector, rather, it has led the nation to a huge setback.

 

