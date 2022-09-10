News

Electricity workers vow to rescue sector from collapse

Following poor service delivery that has continued to trail the privatisation of the power sector, electricity workers yesterday vowed to rescue the sector from collapse, attributing the problem to those they described as ‘hustlers’ in the power sector.

The workers, under the umbrella of the National Union of Electricity Employees, at a press conference in Benin City, Edo State, reminded Nigerians that their warnings when the sector was being privatised in 2013, was misconstrued to mean promoting incompetence. The body, however, said it would no longer fold its hands and allow the rot and inefficiency both in GenCos and DisCos to continue to the detriment of the workers and Nigerians. Comrade Nash Shaibu, Zonal Organising Secretary, Edo/Delta Zone, alongside Comrades David Ehigiamusoe and Ben Omoruyi, expressed worries that the DisCos are being taken over by the banks to recover money borrowed by the investors from their banks.

“We had cried out at the privatisation of Nigeria’s power sector in October 2013, that the investors taking over the sector do not have the technical competence and financial muscle to fix the sector to improve generation and distribution to Nigerians. “Unfortunately our outcry was misunderstood by the ‘hustlers’ within the government with well-orchestrated propaganda against the Union and the union was mischievously accused of trying to protect inefficiency. But the union did it best to educate Nigerians on the impending evil,’’ they noted.

They further stated that: ‘‘The precarious work condition has imposed hardship on the existing employees in the sector as the distribution companies (DisCos) are formulating endless obnoxious policies that is making our members work in an unfriendly environment as a result of crazy bill. “We are calling on all Nigerians that we are prepared to use labour and sweat to liberate the sector and the country from the clutches of these “hustlers” in the power sector.”

 

