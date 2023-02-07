Business

Electronic money transfer levy collection hits N239.67bn in 2yrs

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Electronic Money Transfer (EMT) levy collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on behalf of the Federal Government, between 2021 and 2022, amounted to N239.67billion, findings by New Telegraph show. According to the, “FIRS 2022 Performance Update,” report released a fortnight ago, of the N10.1 trillion in both oil (N4.09 trillion) and non-oil (N5.96 trillion) revenues collected by the Service in 2022, Companies Income Tax (CIT) contributed N2.83 trillion; Value Added Tax (VAT)-N2.51 trillion; Electronic Money Transfer levy- N125.67 billion and earmarked taxes-N353.69 billion. Given that the FIRS had in January last year announced that of the N6.405 trillion it collected as revenue in 2021, Electronic Money Transfer Levy amounted to N114 billion, it means that the Service collected a total of N239.67bilion as EMT levy in twenty four months.

It also means that EMT levy collection in 2022 was N11.67billion or 10.24 per cent higher than the amount collected in the preceding year. The EMT levy introduced by the Finance Act, 2020 to tap into the growth in electronic funds transfer in Nigeria, is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 or above.

The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000. According to the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 percent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 percent to the state governments, and 35 percent to the 774 local governments.

In December last year, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, signed the electronic money transfer levy regulations for 2022. Among other provisions, the regulations provide that for the equivalent one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 or above, carried out in other currencies, the levy will be charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN). The regulations also provide for the appointment of the FIRS as the administrator of the levy with the responsibility to assess, collect and give an account of the levy. In addition, the guidelines mandate the receiving bank or financial institution to collect and remit the levy to the FIRS by the next working day after the transaction date or on such other date as prescribed by the FIRS. The receiving bank is also required to deduct the levy from the amount payable when the receiver is a walk-in customer that does not have an account with the bank. Furthermore, the regulations mandate all banks to prepare a daily list of cancelled or reversed transactions, outlining the names of the transferee, transaction amounts, levies deducted thereon, and the amount reversed and/ or cancelled. In addition, banks are required to deduct the levies collected on reversed and/ or cancelled transactions from levies collected on the following working day and return such levies to affected customers. On sanctions for defaulting financial institutions, the regulations provide that any bank, which fails to collect the levy, will be liable to a penalty of 150% of the levy not collected. Also, when the bank collects the levy but fails to remit same to the FIRS, the bank will be liable to pay the levy plus a penalty of 50 per cent and interest at the CBN monetary policy rate. Similarly, the guidelines state that when a bank fails to render returns of the levies collected or reversed transactions, or renders incomplete or inaccurate returns to the FIRS, it will be liable to a penalty of 10% of the value of the returns not rendered or incorrectly rendered. However, New Telegraph reports that the Body of Attorneys- General of the States (BOAGS) of the Federation recently criticised the Federal Government over the distribution of funds derived from the EMT levy. In a communique issued after a meeting held in Asaba, Delta State late last year, the BOAGS described the sharing formula as “incorrect.”

 

Our Reporters

