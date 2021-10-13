News Top Stories

Electronic transmission: Ekweremadu commends Senate for reversing self

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Ex-Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday praised the Senate for reversing itself on electronic transmission of results, saying that it was victory for democracy. Ekweremadu, who spoke after the Senate reversed its earlier amendment to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, said the action justified his assurances to Nigerians in July that all hope was not lost for the electronic transmission of the 2023 election results despite the initial setback. He said: “I want to specially commend the Senate for setting aside narrow partisan interests to correct the mistake of July 15, 2021 by reversing itself on the issue of electronic transmission of election results.

“This clause, though not originally part of the bill, was introduced by the Joint National Assembly Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, which I am part of, to save the nation the troubles of ballot box snatching, electoral violence, and manipulations that happen between the polling booths and collation centres.

“Although I was representing Nigeria at an international parliamentary session in Montenegro and therefore unavoidably absent during the passage of the bill in July, I had assured Nigerians that we would work with the progressives across party lines to dialogue with our colleagues and other critical stakeholders to ensure that electronic transmission of results was restored in the bill. “It is, therefore, heart-warming that my confidence in the capacity of my colleagues to dialogue and rise above narrow partisan interest on this matter was not misplaced.

“I must also commend the civil society organisations and Nigerians for standing up for what is right for the nation and our democracy.” Ekweremadu had in a statement by Uche Anichukwu, his media aide, on July 17, assured Nigerians that the “results of the 2023 elections will ultimately be electronically transmitted because it is the best way to go”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group Flays Presidential Aide for Blackmailing Governor Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A socio-political group, Onna Unity Forum has flayed the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Solomon Enang over his attempt to blackmail Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state on the location of the recently approved Federal University of Technology for the State. The group while reacting to comments […]
News

#EndSARS protests: US shuts embassy in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States has shut its embassy in Lagos following the crisis that has erupted in the state as a result of the #EndSARS protests. US nationals in Nigeria have also been urged to keep a low profile as a result of the violence that has rocked the nationwide demonstrations. The US mission said […]
News

Post insurgency stabilization: UNDP, Borno govt inaugurate projects

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Following the relative peace in Banki region of Borno State, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and state government have, inaugurated Immigration Control Post and Divisional Police State, accommodation and rehabilitation of Customs barracks constructed by the Borno State government in collaboration with UNDP through the German and Norwegian government funding to consolidate the stabilisation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica