News

Electronic transmission: INEC can’t share power NCC, Tambuwal tells Senate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has faulted the Senate’s decision to subject constitutional power of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct elections to the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), describing it as “unconstitutional and unlawful”.

Tambuwal, who is former Speaker of the House of Representatives, drew the lawmakers’ attention to section 78 of the Constitution, which says that: “The registration of voters and the conduct of elections shall be subject to the direction and supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

The governor in a statement further referred the senators to the Third Schedule, Part 1,F, S.15, which empowers INEC to organise, undertake and supervise all elections, adding that the constitution further provides that INEC operations shall not be subject to the direction of anybody or authority.

“These constitutional powers have been solely and exclusively prescribed by the constitution to INEC, and cannot be shared with the NCC, or any other authority, and certainly not a body unknown to the Constitution,” he added.

The governor, who was reacting to the Senate’s resolution to subject INEC’s power to conduct elections to the NCC and National Assembly, argued that “the mode of election and transmission are critical parts of the conduct, supervision, undertaking and organisation of elections in Nigeria.

“Of course the National Assembly has power to flesh out the legal framework but that has to be consistent with the Constitution.”

He recalled his earlier advice that the mode of conducting elections and in particular the transmission of votes should be left with INEC which “would monitor developments and determine at every election the type of technology to be deployed to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

“INEC also has constitutional power backed by the Electoral Act to make rules and guidelines to ensure that every vote is counted and that every vote counts.”

According to him, if INEC determines that in any part of the country, electronic transmission is not possible, it would by regulations determine the appropriate thing to do.

Tambuwal believed that the decision of the House of Representatives to call on INEC to address the House and nation on its readiness by 2023 to deploy electronic transmission technology for our elections is a wise one.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Akeredolu: Our people can’t continue to live in fear

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, declared that the people of the state cannot continue to live in fear as a result of cases of kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities recorded in the state.   This is as the governor received in his office, the newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police for […]
News

Ize-Iyamu to Obaseki: Start preparing your handover notes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday advised Governor Godwin Obaseki to stop campaigning, but instead focus on writing his handover notes. This was as he said that never again will Edo people elevate a man such as Obaseki with all his irremediable […]
News Top Stories

NDDC: N’Delta stakeholders threaten to disrupt oil production in the region

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Set for massive protest against Akpabio, IMC   There are strong indications of an imminent showdown in the Niger Delta as stakeholders from the region are set to stage a massive protest against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica