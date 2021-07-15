News

Electronic transmission: PDP alleges plot to sway NASS decision

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plots by powerful interests to influence members of the National Assembly to reject electronic transmission of election results when the Electoral Act amendment bill is passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, called on Senators and members of the House of Representatives to shun partisanship and vote in the national interest on section 50 (2) of the Electoral Act amendment bill, which dwells on electronic transmission of results.

The party advised the lawmakers not to allow themselves to be swayed by any one or any interest. According to the party, every Nigerian should work on how to improve the nation’s electoral processes in order to engender free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

The party stated that there is no part of Nigeria or any local government headquarters that communication network does not exist and function, to warrant the exclusion of electronic transmission of election results from the law. PDP added: “It is imperative to add that with the technology proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), even where the network is slow, it does not stop the transmission process from arriving at the collation centre.”

Our Reporters

