Electronic voting: CNPP cautions NASS against destroying Nigeria’s democracy

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has warned members of the National Assembly to retrace their steps if they are truly working to pass the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. It condemned the controversial insertion of a strange Section 50(2), which complete ly outlawed transmission of votes by electronic means at a time Nigerians are desirous of a shift to electronic voting. CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, equally warned that the federal lawmakers would be deliberately pitching Nigerians against the President Muhammadu Buhari, if the clause was allowed to scale through the legislative process.

He said: “Nigeria at this time should be thinking of reducing the cost of elections by adopting an electronic voting system, which should also have provisions for Diaspora voting and allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine its full or partial implementation at any time.”

