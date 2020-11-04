Politics

Electronic voting may be introduced for Anambra election next year – INEC Chair

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says electronic voting might be introduced in the Anambra State election come 2021.
This was disclosed by Chairman of the Electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu after a budget defence session with the House of Reps Committee on INEC.
After a closed door session with the legislators, Professor Yakubu said the electoral umpire is looking at better ways to conduct free and fair elections in the country.
At an earlier meeting with the Senate Committee on INEC, Professor Yakubu announced that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election.
He also stated that the sum of N1billion has been earmarked by INEC for the exercise.
Professor Yakubu during the session said he is in support of diaspora voting and called on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to accommodate diaspora and early voting.
The INEC boss also urged the Senate approve the spending of N5.2 billion from the special INEC fund to make up for the shortfall in the 2020 budget which was reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

