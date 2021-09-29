News Top Stories

Electronic voting: Reps set up 7-man c’ttee to meet Senate

Posted on

..to probe DISCOs over illegal tariff, billings

The House of Representatives yesterday set up a 17-member conference committee to harmonise positions on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill with the Senate. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced this during plenary, said that the conference committee will work with that of the Senate in order to be on the same page on the mode of conducting primaries by political parties, electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), among other things.

The committee is headed by Hon. Adeyemi Raphael Adaramodu (APC – Ekiti) from the South-West. Other members include Hon. Unyime Idem (PDP – Akwa Ibom) representing South-South, Hon. Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambiana (APC – Sokoto) representing North-West and Hon. Blessing Onu (APC – Benue) representing North-Central.

The rest are Hon. Emeka Chris Azubogu (PDP – Anambra) representing South-East, Hon. Abiodun Faleke (APC – Lagos) rep-resenting South-West and Hon. Aishatu Dukku (APC – Gombe) representing North- East. Also yesterday, the House resolved to investigate the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) in Nigeria for alleged overbilling of customers without adequate electricity supply. This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Bello Shamsudeen at plenary. Presenting the motion, Shamsudeen said NERC, on several occasions, ordered that refunds be made to overbilled customers of DISCOs through the credit of excess charges to the affected individuals and businesses.

He noted that the Commission further ordered ailing DISCOs to, within five days, notify the affected customers of the overbilling in writing in line with Regulation 9 (7) of the NERC’s meter reading, billing, cash collection, and credit management for Electricity Suppliers Regulation 2007. The lawmaker expressed concern that the World Bank, in the latest survey, insisted that 78 percent of power consumers in Nigeria got less than 12 hours of daily supply of electricity which were often times epileptic.

