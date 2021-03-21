Body & Soul

Elegance in Christine’s Atelier headpieces

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Renowned Millinery of Nigerian descent, Christine’s Atelier is celebrating International Women’s Day by unveiling unique headpieces inspired by women from around the globe.

 

Christine’s Atelier brand which is owned by, Shola Adeyanju, unveiled a set of striking simple yet powerful and structural designs with bold colours that offer endless possibilities for every ensemble, providing varying options for today’s woman.

 

“These carefully handcrafted pieces were created to evoke sisterhood, support women empowerment and place the spotlight on women’s rights and equality,” Shola Adeyanju said.

 

The difference in the pieces, symbolizes our differences, the colourful life of our beautiful minds; fearless, relentless, virtuous, calm, bold and beautiful.

 

Christine’s Atelier creative director also wants women to use IWD as an opportunity to reflect as she shares these words, “We rise by choosing to love, to be tolerant, to be kind, to celebrate our differences and lift eachother up.

 

We don’t have to have the same ideologies but we have to learn to coexist with our differences. Together, we are world changers, stronger, wiser, bolder, bigger and better together.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Ikeja Metro Lions Club gets new President, award members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he International Lions club have started a new calendar year.     To commence the new era, Ikeja Metro Lions club President, Lion John Oriazowan handed over the leadership to the newly elected president of the club, Lion Evelyn Agbonifo-Fasakin.     Speaking at the handing over and award appreciation ceremony on recently, Oriazowan […]
Body & Soul

Inspiring profile of Dame Maureen Piribonemi Tamuno

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

If, as a writer, you venture to document her story in black and white, you can be assured that it will generate great reviews nay critiques members of the literati.   Even so, if you are her avid fan and you choose to turn that well-crafted biography into a biopic, you can be assured that […]
Body & Soul

Labo Entertainment unveils Dotman, DJ Tough

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The man at the helm of affairs in Labo business group, Olabisi Akanbi has unveiled two artistes from his record label, ‘Labo Entertainment’.   The presentation, which was held at 1508 Lounge, Fele Jobi, Alausa, Ikeja on November 13, 2020 witnessed lots of celebrities in the media industry and entertainment who converged to celebrate with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica