Elegance in Christine’s Atelier headpieces

Renowned Millinery of Nigerian descent, Christine’s Atelier is celebrating International Women’s Day by unveiling unique headpieces inspired by women from around the globe.

Christine’s Atelier brand which is owned by, Shola Adeyanju, unveiled a set of striking simple yet powerful and structural designs with bold colours that offer endless possibilities for every ensemble, providing varying options for today’s woman.

“These carefully handcrafted pieces were created to evoke sisterhood, support women empowerment and place the spotlight on women’s rights and equality,” Shola Adeyanju said.

The difference in the pieces, symbolizes our differences, the colourful life of our beautiful minds; fearless, relentless, virtuous, calm, bold and beautiful.

Christine’s Atelier creative director also wants women to use IWD as an opportunity to reflect as she shares these words, “We rise by choosing to love, to be tolerant, to be kind, to celebrate our differences and lift eachother up.

We don’t have to have the same ideologies but we have to learn to coexist with our differences. Together, we are world changers, stronger, wiser, bolder, bigger and better together.”

Like this: Like Loading...