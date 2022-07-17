Body & Soul

Elegant, style at Olu Jacobs’ 80th shindig

Wherever influential people and celebrities meet, there is always a display of elegant and savvy fashion. It was all class as the Nigerian world of film, theatre and arts-at-large stood still in respect and reverence as one of its foremost actors, Sir Olu Jacobs, turned 80.

The event held at the prestigious Glover Memorial Hall built in 1885- a fitting venue for a true icon and home to the celebrant and his wife, Ajoke Silva’s Lufodo Theatre troupe.

The party, which was co-ordinated by Zapphaire Events and compered by ace comedian, Alibaba, featured a short documentary by acclaimed filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi, featuring the likes of Kate Henshaw, RMD, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett who all spoke glowingly on the life of Mr Jacobs.

In attendance were political dignitaries, industry leaders and fellow actors who all came out to celebrate the living legend.

 

Body & Soul

Digital currency business requires trust in order to succeed…The Shawn Exchange boss

The CEO of The Shawn Exchange, a digital service company, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, have explained that the reason his business always partner with celebrities to market their business. In a recent interview explained that it is not a mere marketing gimmick but part of a process of building trust with customers. “An integral part of […]
Body & Soul

Nollywood actress, Judith Audu, sad about orphaned children in Maiduguri IDPs

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Judith Audu, is saddened by the growing number of orphaned children in the Internally Displaced People (IDP) Camp in North Eastern State, Maiduguri. Audu who visited the Maiduguri IDP in company of Saudi Arabian actress Aseel Omran in continuation of her work with the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, called on well […]
Body & Soul

Gele with the drama vibe

To make fashion statement these days requires being extra.   If the dress has all the details that call the attention, then the accessories shall be subtle. The gele headgears in fashion presently, is designed with all the drama vibes that makes the style statement.   It’s like a hidden competition of whose headgear would […]

