Elegant, style at Olu Jacobs’ 80th shindig

Wherever influential people and celebrities meet, there is always a display of elegant and savvy fashion. It was all class as the Nigerian world of film, theatre and arts-at-large stood still in respect and reverence as one of its foremost actors, Sir Olu Jacobs, turned 80.

The event held at the prestigious Glover Memorial Hall built in 1885- a fitting venue for a true icon and home to the celebrant and his wife, Ajoke Silva’s Lufodo Theatre troupe.

The party, which was co-ordinated by Zapphaire Events and compered by ace comedian, Alibaba, featured a short documentary by acclaimed filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi, featuring the likes of Kate Henshaw, RMD, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett who all spoke glowingly on the life of Mr Jacobs.

In attendance were political dignitaries, industry leaders and fellow actors who all came out to celebrate the living legend.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...