Elegbe bags Fintech Ecosystem Leadership Award

The Founder and Group Managing Director (GMD) of leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, has bagged the “The Ecosystem Leadership Award” at the 2022 edition of the FintechNGR Platinum Fintech Awards, according to a press release. The event, which held in Lagos at the weekend, was organised by the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FinTechNGR).

The statement said: “The Platinum Fintech Awards were instituted to celebrate exceptional innovators and organizations that leverage technological innovations to change the lives of Africans. “As a prominent player in the fintech sector, the award was presented in acknowledgment of Elegbe’s pioneering role as one of the trail blazers in Africa’s fintech landscape, paving the way for the growth and expansion of the ecosystem. “Under Elegbe’s leadership, Interswitch has developed multichannel payment platforms & commerce solutions that enable innovators and entrepreneurs across the continent to implement new product ideas & develop unique business models.

The company has also remarkably diversified its business, broadened distribution channels, and expanded into new markets across Africa, driving revolutionary payment innova-tion, and delivering strong growth which birthed other brands like the renowned payment platform, Quickteller and Verve, Africa’s first indigenous payment card.” Accepting the award, Elegbe, who was represented at the event by Ndifreke Nkose, Chief Strategy Officer at Interswitch Group, thanked the organisers, noting that the fintech industry in Nigeria and beyond continues to grow and evolve in tandem with changing demands.

He noted that more fintech companies are creating sustainable solutions to bring about much needed change in Africa. He said: “I thank the Fintech Association of Nigeria for this recognition. I also congratulate all awardees and nominees — thank you for your contribution to the growth and development of our ecosystem. “This recognition will further inspire us all at Interswitch as we continue our quest to inspire Africa to greatness, leveraging technology, innovation, and insight to advance prosperity for individuals, businesses, and communities across the continent.” Elegbe’s visionary leadership role and expertise have made him a recipient of several awards, including the Entrepreneurial Award in 2021 by the Institute of Directors Nigeria, the African Banker Icon Award in 2019, the 2015 Harvard Business School Association (Nigeria) Leadership Award for the General Management Category, among others.

