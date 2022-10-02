Sports

Elegbeleye to head football league IMC

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Friday named former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission, Gbenga Elegbeleye, as the chairman of a 10-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the affairs of the League until a proper professional League Board is put in place statutorily.

In a statement signed by the Director (Press & Public Relations), Mohammed Manga, the decision was in line with the 10-year football Master Plan as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari towards the revitalization of the Domestic League.

 

Other members of the IMC are current chairman of Akwa United, Paul Bassey, who will serve as the vice chairman while former international, Davidson Owumi, was named as the Head of Operation.

The secretary of the IMC is former Secretary General of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Olumide Bamiduro, with others like Remo Stars proprietor, Kunle Soname, former international, Daniel Amokachi, Calvin Emeka Onwuka, Aliyu Adamu, Rep of the NFF, Rep of the Nigeria Police Force and Barrister Danladi Ibrahim serving as members.

According to the release, the terms of reference of the Committee will be announced shortly.

 

