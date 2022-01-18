Metro & Crime

Elephant flips over SUV with family in it at wildlife nature park

This family’s wildlife safari just got trunk-acated.

Motorists in South Africa got a closer wildlife encounter than expected after an angry elephant flipped over their car with them inside, as seen in this terrifying footage.

The incident occurred after a bull elephant charged a family of four — two kids and their parents — who were driving through iSimangaliso Wetland Park, KwaZulu-Nata province, Newsflash reported.

In the 21-second clip, shot by fellow motorists, the perturbed pachyderm is seen upending their white Ford SUV a la the terrifying T-Rex in “Jurassic Park.”

The horrified onlookers beep their horn in vain at the incensed tusker, which proceeds to roll the vehicle onto its roof.

Desperate to save the passengers from Tantor’s rampage, the driver tells a female passenger to “phone them, to which she replies “I don’t know who to phone.”

Thankfully, the family only suffered minor injuries during Dumbo’s attack, although they were a bit shocked at the ordeal.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park officials have pledged to investigate what caused the elephant to react so violently.

This isn’t the first time an angry elephant has given a vehicle a beat-down. In September, an elephant in India was filmed smashing a bus’s windshield with its tusks.

*Courtesy: The New York Post

 

