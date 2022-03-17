Metro & Crime

Elephants invade Ogun community, destroy farmland, injure farmer

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Elephants have reportedly invaded the Itashin community in the Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, destroying farmlands and injuring a farmer.

Residents of Itashin have been having long time clashes with elephants who periodically invade their farmlands.

In 2018, a herd of elephants invaded Omo forest reserve in Ijebu East local government area of the state.

The elephants have been raiding farmlands in border communities of Imobi – Itasin – Epe lagoon between Ogun and Lagos states.

The state House of Assembly on Thursday expressed worry over the recent invasion of elephants.

A member of the House, Sola Adams, under personal explanation during plenary in Abeokuta, stated that the injured farmer was receiving treatment at Ijebu Ode General Hospital.

He called on the necessary agency to do the needful and return the elephants to where they should be.

Responding, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo condemned the invasion of elephants into farmland to the extent of injuring a farmer.

The Speaker cautioned the people to stop further encroachment to the natural habitat of elephants in the area, which had now left its habitat and had been attacking people and destroying farmlands in the local government area.

According to him, the issue of elephants’ incursion into town which occurred in Itasin in Ijebu East, required that the state Ministries of Agriculture and Forestry engage the Nigerian Conservative Foundation towards preserving the species and the entire ecosystem.

Also during plenary, the Speaker challenged the Special Adviser to the state Governor on Security Matters, Mr. Olusola Subair to further explore the existing State Security Trust Fund towards ensuring the procurement of more security apparatus to be deployed across the state.

 

