News

Eletu Odibo decries fake news against family

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on Eletu Odibo decries fake news against family

Renown scion of the Royal Eletu Odibo Family of Lagos, Prince Waheed Eletu Odibo, has stated that he has not being declared wanted by EFCC.

In a statement issued at the weekend, Prince Eletu Odibo wrote: “My attention has been drawn to reports that I was declared wanted by a Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja. This allegation is untrue and the reports are fake news.

 

“The allegations as being reported on the Internet and Social Media are untrue,” he stressed.

Prince Eletu Odibo cautioned “the public to ignore such reports as they are fake news being spread by my enemies with a view to tarnishing my image and that of the Royal Eletu Odibo Family. Mr Patrick Ononenyi Okonwo does not own 250,000 hectares of land on Eletu Royal Family land” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Security chiefs agree on new operational strategies, synergy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Worried by the precarious security situation in some parts of the country, service, security and intelligence chiefs, have held a closed-door meeting aimed at getting the nation out of the obvious conundrum. Specifically, the meeting, which was convened by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Olonisakin, dwelt extensively on the urgent needs to […]
News

Six injured as auto crash claims 4 persons in Niger

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

• Police confirm 4 dead in Asaba apartment The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Niger State Sector Command, yesterday confirmed the death of four persons in an accident that occurred on Lambata – Minna road. This emerged on a day the Delta State Police Command also confirmed recovery of the bodies of four persons found […]
News Top Stories

Depression: Soldier shoots officer dead in Borno

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

There was palpable tension at the headquarters of the 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, when a soldier involved the counter-insurgency operations, shot and killed a Lieutenant (Subaltern). The tragic incident occurred at about 10:30am, on Wednesday, July 29. Sources said the trooper may have killed his superior for allegedly refusing […]

%d bloggers like this: