News

Eletu-Odibo’s track records for vacant Onitele stool unequalled

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A kingmaker and the Aro of Itele-Awori in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Jimoh Ojubanire, has described the Chairman, Deuce Gas & Oil Nigeria Limited, Prince Demola Eletu-Odibo, as an icon whose track records in all facets of life remained unbeatable for the vacant stool of the Onitele of Itele-Awori, Ogun State. Chief Ojubanire, who made this remark during a town hall meeting at Itele over the weekend, noted that the choice of Prince Eletu-Odibo as the next Onitele of Itele- Awori by all sons and daughters of the community would renew hope of a new Itele where peace and socio-economic development will be the order of the day.

The community leader applauded the seasoned Entrepreneur for his immense contributions to the socio-economic growth of Aworiland and Ogun State in particular and Nigeria in general. He expressed joy in the people’s choice of Prince Eletu-Odibo for the Onitele vacant stool, stressing that apart from being a shrewd businessman, he had successfully stood against the absurdities of life and raised the bar for equity, justice and peace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kaduna to seek NITT’s support to build light rail system

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that his administration is considering building a light rail system that would transverse the metropolis of the state capital, adding that the government would work with the National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) on the feasibility studies for the project. El-Rufai also disclosed that NITT would work with […]
News

Obaseki seeks Presidential intervention on illegal loggers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called for the intervention of the Presidency on the activities of illegal loggers in the state’s forests. The governor made this call in an interaction with State House Correspondents after meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, at the Presidential Villa. He complained that the […]
News

Ekiti PDP determined to overthrow APC

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado Ekiti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State said in an effort to operate on a virile team and recapture power in 2022, it has commenced mobilisation of members and mapping out strategies in preparation for governorship election.   The party in this regard has mandated it’s executives at all levels to begin aggressive membership mobilisation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica