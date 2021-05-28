Eletu-Odibo’s track records for vacant Onitele stool unequalled

A kingmaker and the Aro of Itele-Awori in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Jimoh Ojubanire, has described the Chairman, Deuce Gas & Oil Nigeria Limited, Prince Demola Eletu-Odibo, as an icon whose track records in all facets of life remained unbeatable for the vacant stool of the Onitele of Itele-Awori, Ogun State. Chief Ojubanire, who made this remark during a town hall meeting at Itele over the weekend, noted that the choice of Prince Eletu-Odibo as the next Onitele of Itele- Awori by all sons and daughters of the community would renew hope of a new Itele where peace and socio-economic development will be the order of the day.

The community leader applauded the seasoned Entrepreneur for his immense contributions to the socio-economic growth of Aworiland and Ogun State in particular and Nigeria in general. He expressed joy in the people’s choice of Prince Eletu-Odibo for the Onitele vacant stool, stressing that apart from being a shrewd businessman, he had successfully stood against the absurdities of life and raised the bar for equity, justice and peace.

