Eleven contestants make it to Nigerian Idol season 6 finals

After two weeks of excitement, the theatre week for Nigerian Idol season 6 came to an end as the judges finally selected the 11 contestants who will be battling it out in the finals to become Nigeria’s next biggest singing sensation. I n i – tially, 68 contestants were selected for the theatre week, but after a series of tests and performances only 11 scaled through. Dur- ing the second week of theatre we e k , contestants were assessed on the strength of their voice a n d their overall stage performance.

It was the end of the road for many of the contestants, as the judges felt they were either not strong enough to compete or had shown little to no improvement in the past week. Producer, songwriter and singer, Winning was among those whose journey was cut short. His personality and charisma had earned him a spot in the theatre week, but unfortunately, he was unable to wow the judges again.

Agbutun Agbalaya had also shown lots of promise, but his last individual performance was not good enough. However, 16-year-old Comfort Alalade showed great improvement and was rewarded with a spot in the final. The judges were continuously amazed by her voice and performance.

