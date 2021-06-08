News

Eleven injured as leadership crisis rocks Onitsha Market

There was tension yesterday at the River Niger Bridge Head Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, following the leadership crisis between two rival executives over the control of the area.

 

So far, no fewer than 11 persons were alleged to have been injured on both sides as a result of the crisis, while some leaders had fled the market and accused the Anambra State Government of fueling the crisis through the state Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr. Uchenna Okafor.

 

Meanwhile, a petition signed by one of the factions, led by Peter Okala, the Secretary and Onumegbungwu, the Chairman respectively, and made available to reporters in Awka, the state capital and Onitsha alleged among other issues, that:

 

“Our attention has been drawn to the unpleasant situation of worrisome disobedience of various orders of court with impunity by Mr. Uchenna Okafor, who doubled as Hon. Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, and building contractors of various plazas with Sunday Obinze and his group of gangsters at the Bridge Head Market, Onitsha.”

