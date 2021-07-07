Arts & Entertainments

Eleven writers in contention for $100,000 Nigeria’s Prize for Literature

The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature has announced the shortlist of 11 drawn from 202 books in the running for the 2021 edition of the prize. The literature prize is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) with a cash award of $100,000. The 11 books on the shortlist, in alphabetical order by the title of the book, are: Delusion of Patriots by Obianuju V. Chukwuorji; Give Us Each Day by Samuel Monye; Imminent River by Anaele Ihuoma; In The Name of Our Father by Olukorede S. Yishau; Mountain of Yesterday by Tony Nwaka; Neglected by Lucy Chiamaka Okwuma; The Colours of Hatred by Obinna Udenwa; The Girlwith The Louding Voice by Abi Dare; The Return of Half-Something by Chukwudi Eze; The Son of The House by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia; and Your Church My Shrine by Law Ikay Ezeh.

The list was presented by the Chairman, Panel of Judges for this year’s prize, Professor Toyin Jegede, who is a professor of Literature in English at the University of Ibadan. The other judges are Prof. Tanimu Abubakar and Dr Solomon Azumurana. Professor Abubakar is a Professor of Literature in the Faculty of Art, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Dr Azumurana is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of English at the University of Lagos. The judges described the shortlist as fresh approaches to looking at issues, using new and exciting narrative strategies, techniques and well-written organic plots to present topical discussions in realistic ways. The judges stated that there has been a visible improvement in writing skills and commended NLNG for giving writers the platform to blossom and experiment.

As in the past, The Nigeria Prize for Literature, Africa’s biggest reward for creative excellence, will be keenly contested. According to the Chairperson of the prize’s Advisory Board, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, the Board unanimously agreed that the shortlist of 11 was an excellent list. She expressed her appreciation to the judges for a thorough job in selecting the shortlist. She stated that excellence was the watchword of the prize, adding that the onus was on the Advisory Board to continue in the tradition that was handed to them by the past Board. The Nigeria Prize for Literature has since 2004 rewarded eminent writers such as Gabriel Okara (co-winner, 2005, poetry) for The Dreamer, HisVision; Professor Ezenwa Ohaeto, for his volume of poetry, Chants of a Minstrel (co-winner, 2005, poetry) Ahmed Yerima (2005, drama) for his classic, Hard Ground; Mabel Segun (co-winner, 2007, children’s literature) for her collection of short plays Reader’s Theatre; Professor Akachi Adimora- Ezeigbo (co-winner, 2007, children’s literature) with her book, My Cousin Sammy; Kaine Agary with her book, Yellow Yellow (2008, prose); Esiaba Irobi (2010, drama) who clinched the prize posthumously with his book Cemetery Road; Adeleke Adeyemi (2011, children’s literature) with his book The Missing Clock; Chika Unigwe (2012, prose), with her novel, On Black Sister’s Street; Tade Ipadeola (2013, poetry) with his collection of poems, The Sahara Testaments; Professor Sam Ukala (2014, drama) with his play, Iredi War; Abubakar Adam Ibrahim with his novel Season of Crimson Blossoms (2016, prose); Ikeogu Oke with his collection of poetry, The Heresiad; (2017, poetry); Soji Cole with his play, Embers (2018, drama); and Jude Idada with his book, Boom, Boom (2019, Children Literature). The prize runs concurrently with the Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism (also sponsored by NLNG), for which four entries were received in 2020.

