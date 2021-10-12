Eligible services: DisCos describe unauthorised customers as killer

The 10 approved electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country have slammed customers, who operate eligible power services without approval from them, as killers in the sector.

The Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Electricity Distribution Companies (ANED), Mr Sunday Oduntan, said this recently while speaking on the operation of his members, in Lagos.

He said the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was clear on the operation of eligible customers service, adding that anybody who operates in that manner without obtaining necessary permit from constituted authority was killing the industry.

Oduntan said: “Available records indicate that NERC has not approved any application for eligible customer status. Despite that, some companies proceeded to arrogate powers of NERC to themselves, by claiming eligible customer status illegally and continue the unlawful operation over the years.

“Those companies, which operate eligible customer services and the generation companies involved, are cannibalising the nation’s electricity sector.”

He described the allegations that DisCos were colluding with NERC on this matter as malicious and untrue.

Oduntan also faulted NERC for being unduly lenient with such customers, stressing that they have undermined the powers of NERC for years by operating illegally.

NERC had, on November 1, 2017, allowed customers using two megawatts per hour (MWh/h) to get approval and electricity from GenCos, instead of involving electricity market, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

