Business

Eligible services: DisCos describe unauthorised customers as killer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 10 approved electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country have slammed customers, who operate eligible power services without approval from them, as killers in the sector.

 

The Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Electricity Distribution Companies (ANED), Mr Sunday Oduntan, said this recently while speaking on the operation of his members, in Lagos.

 

He said the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was clear on the operation of eligible customers service, adding that anybody who operates in that manner without obtaining necessary permit from constituted authority was killing the industry.

 

Oduntan said: “Available records indicate that NERC has not approved any application for eligible customer status. Despite that, some companies proceeded to arrogate powers of NERC to themselves, by claiming eligible customer status illegally and continue the unlawful operation over the years.

 

“Those companies, which operate eligible customer services and the generation companies involved, are cannibalising the nation’s electricity sector.”

 

He described the allegations that DisCos were colluding with NERC on this matter as malicious and untrue.

 

Oduntan also faulted NERC for being unduly lenient with such customers, stressing that they have undermined the powers of NERC for years by operating illegally.

 

NERC had, on November 1, 2017, allowed customers using two megawatts per hour (MWh/h) to get approval and electricity from GenCos, instead of involving electricity market, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Fidelity plans N100bn bond sale to boost capital

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fidelity Bank Plc, a mid-tier Nigerian lender, plans to issue a N100 billion ($261-million) bond in the local currency to boost its capital ratios and funding capacity. The Lagos-based bank wants to issue the debt in a series, starting with a N50 billion offer in the last quarter, Chief Executive Officer Nnamdi Okonkwo said by […]
Business

Nigeria committed to increasing trade relations with the UK –Adebayo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian government is committed to implementing reforms, that can enhance trade facilitation with leading global economies like the United Kingdom. Otunba Niyi Adebayo, the Minister for Industries,   Trade, and Investments made this point as a keynote speaker at the 2021 Nigeria- Britain Trade and Investment Expo which discussed the theme “Unlocking the Future […]
Business

BoI clinches Bank of the Year award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has been recognised as the SME bank of the year in Africa and also for raising the deal of the year through its £1 billion syndicated loan facility from the international capital market. The Bank of Industry was given the award at the African Bankers’ Awards ceremony, which was held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica