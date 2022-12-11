Elijah, a man like you

TEXT: James 5:17; 1 Kings 17:1-2, 16, 22 James 5:17. Elias was a man subject to like passions as we are, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain: and it rained not on the earth by the space of three years and six months.

1 Kings 17:1. And Elijah the Tishbite, who was of the inhabitants of Gilead, said unto Ahab, As the LORD God of Israel liveth, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew nor rain these years, but according to my word. 1 Kings 17:16. And the barrel of meal wasted not , neither did the cruse of oil fail, according to the word of the LORD, which he spake by Elijah. 1 Kings 17:22.

And the LORD heard the voice of Elijah; and the soul of the child came into him again, and he revived. Where are the Elijahs of today?

Where are the Elijahs of our own generation? God is looking for a person like Elijah at this crucial time, a time that lawlessness abound, a time where ungodliness is reigning, a time where unrighteousness is the order of the day.

Elijah was a person that had passion for the things of God. Elijah was a man that would not allow ungodliness, unrighteousness and lawlessness to thrive in his days.

Elijah was a man that did not spare the ungodly or wicked people but rather rebuked them. Elijah was a man who would not allow his God to be mocked or reproached. He was a man that will not allow the false Prophets to live in his days. He was a man that has a genuine encounter with the God of the whole universe. He was a man that knew his God.

He was a man that demonstrated the raw power and the authority of God. He was a man that would not allow the name of his God to be dragged into the mud. He was a man that knew how to seek the face God in prayer. He was a man that knew how to raise a good successor.

He was a man that knew how to do the transfer of the anointing, power and authority of God to the next generation to do the work of God effectively and efficiently. Elijah was a man that God heard his voice. He was a fearless, a very bold and confident man of God.

God needs this kind of man in this generation that will stop the activities of Satan and his agents.

God is looking for someone that will bring sinners and wicked people back to God through the demonstration of the power and the authority of God. Are you ready to be like Elijah of our time who will do the Will of God to the core? God bless you.

PRAYER POINTS:

I receive the Power of God to do the Supernatural in the Name of Jesus. I receive the spirit of boldness in Christ to do His Will without fear in Jesus Name. I receive the authority of God to defeat Satan and power of darkness in Jesus Name. I receive unusual anointing to break every satanic yoke in the Name Jesus.

