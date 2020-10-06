Business

Elin Group to commence charter services

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to Elin Group Limited after the carrier met all the requirements to commence charter operations.

 

The aviation regulatory body, at a ceremony in its office in Lagos, presented Elin Group’s Operational Specifications and Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to its Chief Operating Officer/Accountable Manager, Mr. Enyi Omoke. Speaking at the event, the representative of NCAA’s Director General, who is also the Director of Airworthiness Standards and Chairman of Flight Safety Group (FSG), Engineer Kayode Ajiboye, lauded Elin Group Limited for successfully completing the regulator’s onerous audit and for displaying the highest level of professionalism, and discipline in the course of securing the AOC, while urging the airline to remain exemplary.

 

According to the General Manager, AOC/Surveillance, Engineer Godwin Balang, ”it wasn’t easy at all. This strict process sometimes takes many years to get but it took Elin Group less than two years to achieve. This is the first good step and maintaining it is the second part. You must keep your eyes on the ball and keep the safety standards”

 

The Chief Executive Officer of Elin Group Limited, Mrs. Elizabeth Jackrich, while speaking at the event, thanked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for the objective, professional, and thorough manner in which it conducted the certification process.

 

”It has been a painstaking journey of hard work, prayers and sleepless nights and I want to thank my team for being professional all through the process. I also wish to assure you of our commitment to adhere strictly to safety standards, and global best practices as recommended by the Nigerian Civil  Aviation Authority (NCAA). My first love is humanity and I want to work hard to support humanity,” she added.

 

The airline with a young fleet of Challenger 604 and AW109E aircraft recently signed a firm purchase agreement for three Dash8-400 aircraft to further expand its operations and support Nigeria’s resource sector, particularly oil and gas operations.

 

Elin Group Limited is a growing privately owned conglomerate with diverse business interests in real estate development, power generation, agricultural development, gas utilisation, mining operations, maritime and the aviation sector.

