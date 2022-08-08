Elite behind oil theft, illegal refineries in N’Delta, says Shell

Oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), has accused the elite as the force behind crude oil theft and illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region, stressing that their financial muscle, privileges and connections make it easier for them to engage in the criminal enterprise.

The company’s General Manager, Corporate Relations, Nigeria, Igo Weli, who disclosed this to newsmen during an engagement on ‘Crude Theft, Pipeline Vandalism & Illegal Refineries’ in the Niger Delta region on Monday, also claimed that the perpetrators of oil theft and illegal refineries even acquire staff who facilitate their operations.

While regretting that the country loses millions of dollars to criminals and economic saboteurs on a regular basis, he added that their operations deprive the country of increased revenue occasioned by the Ukraine-Russia war.

Weli said: “I do not understand why people with large funds should invest in the destruction of oil and gas pipelines, illegal refineries, hence destruction of their nation’s economic base.

“We carry out daily over flights and at times involve the government, cage the well heads with technology for alertness, which is not done in any other country.

“Shell engages with the security agencies for surveillance, patrol, just as we contract the use of drones, to monitor the facilities. We commend the Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike, for recently demonstrating leadership to stop the menace of crude theft and illegal refineries.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...