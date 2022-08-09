News Top Stories

Elite behind oil theft, illegal refineries in N’Delta –Shell

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), has accused the elite as the force behind crude oil theft and illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region, stressing that their financial muscle, privileges and connections make it easier for them to engage in the criminal enterprise.

The company’s General Manager, Corporate Relations, Nigeria, Igo Weli, who disclosed this to newsmen during an engagement on ‘Crude Theft, Pipeline Vandalism & Illegal Refineries’ in the Niger Delta region, also claimed that the perpetrators of oil theft and illegal refineries even acquire staff who facilitate their operations.

 

While regretting that the country loses millions of dollars to criminals and Oil thefteconomic saboteurs on a regular basis, he added that their operations deprive the country of increased revenue occasioned by the Ukraine-Russia war. Weli said: “I do not understand why people with large funds should invest in the destruction of oil and gas pipelines, illegal refineries, hence destruction of their nation’s economic base.

“We carry out daily over flights and at times involve the government, cage the well heads with technology for alertness, which is not done in any  other country.

 

“Shell engages with the security agencies for surveillance, patrol, just as we contract the use of drones, to monitor the facilities. We commend the Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike, for recently demonstrating leadership to stop the menace of crude theft and illegal refineries.”

He observed that SPDC spends more funds in Nigeria to protect its equipment from economic saboteurs, and bemoaned a situation in which crude thefts and illegal refineries exist in the region unchallenged.

 

Weli pleaded for patriotism and more awareness on the side of the citizenry, especially host communities to protect oil and gas facilities, rather than vandalizing them, warning that SPDC is only a joint venture partner, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Nigeria are the true owners.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

At Wealth Festival, Gani Adams threatens war mongers

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

….says we’ll fight those causing religious crisis in Yoruba land Emergence of Wealth Festival It was a celebration of life, hope, wealth and economic prosperity as Yoruba indigenes across the South- West region gather in Lagos to mark the 2020 edition of the Wealth Festival (Odun Aje). The people came out in their numbers to […]
News

Navy posts 25 senior officers in ‘reorganisation’ exercise

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has undertaken a major reorganisation exercise, which affected 11 Rear Admirals, as well as 14 Commodores. The rank of Rear Admiral is an equivalent of a Major General (two-star General) in the Nigerian Army, while that of Commodore is Brigadier-General in the same Service. The Director of Information (DINFO), Commodore Suleman Dahun, […]
News

NDLEA impounds N1.3bn tramadol at Lagos Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) seized N1.3billion worth of  tramadol of 225mg at Lagos Port, Apapa on Saturday during container examinations. The Director of Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi,  said that the Tramadol totalling about 2,750 tablets weighed 1.650 kilogrammes. He noted that the consignment, packed in 55 cartons of Tapentadol and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica