Sports

Elite runners brave Delhi race despite COVID-19 surge, pollution concerns

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Some of the world’s leading long-distance runners participated in a half-marathon in New Delhi on Sunday, even as India’s capital grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases and air pollution that has recently been among the world’s worst.
More than 60 professional runners participated in the race, while several hundred enthusiasts ran in other cities on routes of their choice, using a mobile app to post race timings, said the event organisers.
Although air quality was poor on Sunday, the runners got a bit of a reprieve, as pollution levels in the capital were dramatically better than those of recent weeks, reports Reuters.
New Delhi’s Air Quality Index was at 252 on a scale of 500, registering at “poor” levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. But skies were relatively clear and the readings were significantly below the “severe” levels as high as 488 recorded earlier this month.
The race was scaled back as the city experiences a third wave of the pandemic.
“Organisers are not inviting general runners at the stadium like every year to avoid a big gathering,” an event official said, adding that hundreds of amateur runners were running in other cities after registering through an app.
Defending champions from Ethiopia, Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu, were among the elite athletes running the 21-kilometre (13.1 mile) race.
The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2020 “is a very significant moment for Indian sports since the pandemic began,” said Abhinav Bindra, brand ambassador of the event and India’s only individual Olympic gold medallist.
The event is a step toward resuming competitive sports in India and would be a benchmark for other sports to follow, he said.
“The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will follow the highest level of safety standards, with bio-secure zones to ensure a COVID free race for the elite runners,” the organisers had said in a press statement earlier.
The race also took place as thousands of farmers, riled by new agricultural laws, staged a third straight day of protests, blockading some arterial roads into the capital.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Rashford to become youngest recipient of Manchester varsity’s honorary degree

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marcus Rashford is to become the youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree from The University of Manchester, in recognition of his achievements as a footballer and as a passionate campaigner against child poverty. The 22-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Manchester United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton by receiving […]
Sports

Tiger looks ahead after missing the cut at the US Open

Posted on Author Reporter

    Tiger Woods was disappointed but focused on the future after missing the cut at the U.S. Open following a second-round 77 on Friday. After carding a respectable three-over on Thursday, Woods struggled mightily as Winged Foot got firmer overnight and the wind picked up, mixing five bogeys and two double bogeys with a […]
Sports

Friendlies: ‘Old Boys’ Omeruo, Simon among early birds in Super Eagles’ camp

Posted on Author Reporter

  . Oghenekaro Etebo injured, out . No fan will be allowed at match venue . NFF calls on interested TV stations to bid for matches   Defender Kenneth Omeruo and forward Moses Simon were among the early arrivals at the Super Eagles’ Hotel die Zeit an der Glan in Austria on Monday morning, ahead of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: